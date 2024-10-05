Player Grades for Michigan State in Loss to Oregon
It was the same old song and dance for the Michigan State Spartans as they dropped their third straight game, falling to the Oregon Ducks, 31-10.
Except the song was out of tune, and the dance was with two left feet.
Not much went right for Jonathan Smith's team, as a self-inflicted wound hurt them again at the beginning of the game.
After a 44-yard catch on fourth down by Nick Marsh, Aidan Chiles fumbled inside the 2-yard line. If he had scored on the opening drive, the tone of the game could have been much different.
While it was never close, let’s give out some player grades.
Defensive back Malik Spencer - The defense held as firm as they could in this game, and Malik Spencer was the best player on that defense.
He finished the game with seven tackles, several hard hits, and an interception in the end zone. Spencer dropped a pick in the end zone last week against Ohio State, so it was good to see him redeem himself.
Michigan State will need Spencer to maintain this level of play if they want to get back on track this season. He is one of the most experienced Spartans and must step up and lead.
Grade: B+
Cornerback Charles Brantley - The other defensive back to intercept Dillon Gabriel in the game, Brantley’s excellent season continues.
He finished the game as the team’s leading tackler with nine, and he showed off impressive closing speed to jump in front of the pass and take away a touchdown from the Ducks.
Like Spencer, Brantley is a leader on this Spartans’ defense. Michigan State needs him to keep this up.
Grade: B
Tight end Jack Velling - The star tight end transfer has found an impressive level of consistency since his slow start to the season.
Velling finished the game with six receptions for 53 yards. He has been a reliable option for Chiles and should be a fixture in the offense for the rest of the season. Having an NFL-caliber tight end is a luxury that this offense needs to continue to exploit.
Michigan State needs more from their offense moving forward, and Velling could be the key to getting it going.
Grade: B
