Player Grades for Michigan State vs. Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans are now 3-2 on the season after a 38-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
This is just the beginning of a tough stretch of the schedule for Jonathan Smith’s squad, as they have several tough games coming up.
However, despite playing a tough opponent and losing by a decisive score, the Spartans had a few bright moments in this game that they can carry into the rest of the season.
With that, let’s hand out a few player grades for the Spartans after this performance.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles - If the score had a better result, many would consider this Chiles’ best game as a Spartan.
Chiles finished the game completing 13-of-19 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also lost a fumble in the red zone.
While those numbers do not sound great, Chiles showed growth from his three-interception game against Boston College. He made a poor mistake that resulted in Denzel Burke jumping in front of his pass, but the Buckeyes had the game in hand at that point.
Chiles showed significant growth in this game, which he can carry into the next couple of games for the Spartans.
Grade: B-
Wide receiver Jaron Glover - Glover’s return was certainly a welcome sight for Michigan State.
Glover missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. He caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown that made the game 10-7. Before a Buckeye onslaught, the Spartans appeared to be competitive. Glover was a big part of that.
Michigan State will need Glover to continue his growth as the Spartans’ second receiver. He had a good connection with Chiles against the Buckeyes that could have continued growing if not for a second half blowout.
Glover is certainly developing as a receiver, and he should continue to be a force in the passing game.
Grade: B
Linebacker Jordan Turner - The Farmington Hills, Mich., native is making the most of his 2024 season with the Spartans.
Turner finished the contest with a team-high nine tackles and a crucial interception that led to the Spartans’ only score. He made consistent plays despite a lopsided score.
Michigan State will continue to lean on Turner as it heads into the toughest part of its schedule.
Grade: A
