Senior Night for Michigan State this year will happen during Friday Night Lights.

MSU (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten) hopes to send its seniors out of Spartan Stadium on the right note and keep its slim hopes of being selected for a bowl game as a 5-win team alive. No. 13 Oregon (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) will be standing on the other sideline, though, playing as well as it has played all season and likely in control of its own destiny for a College Football Playoff bid.

A Spartan victory here would ruin the Ducks' season and give Pat Fitzgerald his second signature win of Year 1. Much, to put it lightly, has to go right for that to happen, though.

When MSU Has The Ball

Michigan State running back Brandon Tullis (7) carries the ball during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The big obstacle is the injury to starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic. He appeared to have injured his non-throwing arm or elbow after taking a big hit while scrambling in the second quarter against Washington.

It's, to be frank, very tough to imagine Michigan State beating a CFP contender that really looks like a top-10 team of late without its starting quarterback. Cam Fancher, the backup, struggled to get the offense moving for the 2.5 quarters he was in, with MSU scoring any points on a drive he started.

What makes matters worse is that Fancher is questionable to play on Friday night. He may have aggravated his leg injury while awkwardly trying to twist out of a tackle on the interception he threw during the third quarter last week. Fancher stayed down for a bit after the play, but he was able to return to the game.

Michigan State’s Kayd Coffman warms up before the football game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

True freshman Kayd Coffman becomes the presumed starter if Fancher cannot play. There may be some Spartan fans who want Coffman to start anyway. Fancher's college career is about to be done, after all, and Coffman could very well be Michigan State's future at quarterback.

Coffman got a start against UCLA with Milivojevic and Fancher both unavailable. The talent was obvious, but so was the youth. Coffman didn't exactly look ready, and while it would be interesting to see him get another shot at one of the best teams on MSU's schedule, it's probably best to avoid the "trial by fire" strategy with his development.

On the positive side, there is a chance the Spartans get some key players back from injuries. Starting wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. missed the Washington game with an injury he suffered early in the Michigan game. He's listed as questionable to play. If Bullard cannot go, Bryson Williams has been playing pretty well in Bullard's place.

Running back Jaziun Patterson is also questionable. He's missed three games in a row. Patterson was considered doubtful to play in the lead-up to Washington, so the natural progression to questionable this week is a positive sign.

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As for Oregon's defense, it's a decent, but not great, unit. The Ducks rank 49th nationally in yardage (343.3 yards allowed per game), and 33rd in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game). Oregon's secondary is one of the better units out there in taking it away. Its 10 interceptions this year by seven different players are tied for 18th in the country.

When Oregon Has The Ball

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon is also going in with a backup quarterback leading them, with Dante Mooe supposedly done for the year with a concussion he suffered at USC. The bad news for Michigan State is that the backup is Dylan Raiola, probably the best second-string quarterback in college football. Raiola was previously a two-year starter at Nebraska. He started and beat MSU in Lincoln last year, throwing for 194 yards, one touchdown, and one pick in a 38-27 result.

Raiola has all the talent he could ever need around him, as one would expect Oregon to have. Dakorien Moore is the Ducks' leading receiver with 55 catches, 702 yards, and eight touchdowns. He was the top receiver recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. Evan Stewart is the WR2 with 36 receptions, 508 yards, and four scores in eight games. He's also a former five-star recruit who transferred to Eugene from Texas A&M after the 2023 season.

Overall, Oregon ranks 30th in total offense (426.5 yards per game) and 26th in scoring offense (33.8 points per game). Its offense has also gotten better since firing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and making -- wait for it -- former MSU coordinator Jay Johnson the play-caller. The Ducks averaged 16.5 points per game in four Big Ten games with Mehringer calling plays. They've averaged 35.3 points per game in games against Northwestern, Ohio State, and Michigan since.

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's defense has held up remarkably well up to this point, given all the injuries it's also dealing with. The Spartans will play this game without their best player on all three levels of their defense. Defensive tackle Ben Roberts, a former Duck, is out. Linebacker Jordan Hall is still out. As is safety Devin Vaught.

Overall, MSU ranks 41st in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per game) and 56th in scoring defense (23.3 points allowed per game). The points figure there is the best Michigan State has been with Joe Rossi as the defensive coordinator.

Final Thoughs, Prediction

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches on during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There was probably a path to victory for the Spartans here if Milivojevic were available. Force a few turnovers, get a couple of bounces, and perhaps the game can come down to the fourth quarter, where anything can happen.

It's tough to see Michigan State's offense doing much on a QB2 or a QB3, though, and it's tough to imagine a defense this depleted remaining sturdy for four quarters on a short week. Oregon has all the motivation it needs in this game, and it's hard to see this game going very well for MSU.

Final Prediction: No. 13 Oregon 27, Michigan State 7