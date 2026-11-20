The penultimate week of the college football season continues tonight with a handful of games for us to watch and bet on, including a game involving the Oregon Ducks, who are currently No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

If you want some bets for tonight's games, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite plays.

College Football Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

UCF -1.5 (-110) vs. Iowa State

Duke -12.5 (-120) vs. Clemson

Oregon -16.5 (-115) vs. Michigan State

Iowa State vs. UCF Best Bet

There's little to separate these two teams when you look at their overall numbers. Iowa State has the advantage in net adjusted EPA per play at 57th compared to UCF at 67th, but the Knights have the advantage in net success rate at 66th compared to the Cyclones at 111th.

The advantages that UCF has in this game are home-field advantage and their ability to stop the run. Iowa State is 34th in EPA per rush, but now they'll face a UCF defense whose biggest strength is stopping the run, ranking 40th in opponent EPA per rush and 59th in opponent rush success rate.

That's enough for me to take UCF as a slight home favorite.

Pick: UCF -1.5 (-110)

Clemson vs. Duke Best Bet

The Clemson Tigers are a shell of their former selves. They enter the week ranked 72nd in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and 103rd in net success rate, well below the Duke Blue Devils, who come in at 25th and 62nd in those two metrics. In my opinion, Duke is a far better team than its record indicates.

I have my doubts about Clemson being able to move the ball at all in this game. The Tigers rank 133rd in offense success rate, truly one of the worst offenses in all of college football.

I'll lay the points with Duke.

Pick: Duke -12.5 (-120)

Oregon vs. Michigan Best Bet

I'm going to keep riding with this Oregon hot streak. The Ducks' offense has been far better the past three weeks since Raiola has hit his stride, and now they get to face a Michigan State defense that's 93rd in opponent EPA per pass and 60th in opponent pass success rate. If Raiola can torch Ohio State and Michigan, he's going to have a field day against the Spartans.

I'm also not so sure about Michigan State being able to move the ball offensively. The Spartans are just 121st in EPA per play and 89th in offensive success rate, while the Oregon defense is one of the best in the country, ranking third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play.

I'm not afraid to lay this many points on the Ducks.

Pick: Oregon -16.5 (-115)

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