Realistic Expectations for the Spartans in Coach Jonathan Smith's First Season
Michigan State will soon begin its first season under Coach Jonathan Smith, who aims to return the Spartans to national prominence. Coach Smith is undoubtedly taking over in East Lansing following a coaching situation unlikely any other in the history of college football. As his first season at the helm nears, Coach Smith will field a significantly different Spartans team than last season, which is likely a good thing.
With a new coaching staff and new players come expectations. Some are realistic expectations, and some are not. It isn't easy to develop realistic expectations until after the season's first few weeks. This gives teams the chance to get a few games under their belt and offers spectators a live look at the progression the team made in the offseason.
The Spartans lost many players and added many players in the transfer portal this offseason, predicting how they will do this season. However, most of the teams Michigan State will face will not have as many changes to their team as the Spartans did this offseason. So, as difficult as it is to make a realistic prediction, it isn’t impossible.
Michigan State should realistically split two of the first four games. It would be a great start to their season if they could also go on the road and beat Maryland or Boston College. Unfortunately, they play four of the best teams in the Big Ten immediately after the season's first four games. Those four games are unlikely to work in their favor. However, they could win most of the season's last four games, as three are at home against some of the Big Ten’s most beatable teams.
Regardless of their record, the first year of a new coach’s rebuilding effort is rarely expected to go well. If anything, the exact opposite is expected in the first season. The good news for the Spartans is that Coach Smith has experience turning a football program around.
No matter what record Michigan State finishes with, the most realistic expectation for Coach Smith and the Spartans is for this season to be the foundation of returning Michigan State to its rightful place on the college football landscape. This season may or may not go well for the Spartans, but years from now, it could be the season Coach Smith points to as the one that propelled the Spartans to future success.
