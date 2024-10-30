Recapping Spartans Malik Spencer’s Performance Saturday
Michigan State had big plans going into its in-state rivalry game against Michigan and unfortunately for the Spartaqns, those plans did not end the way they expected. Although this game was much closer than it has been in the last two years, it still presented a negative outcome with a loss to the Wolverines.
The game came down to the wire as the last possession still had meaning which presented a great game for all viewers to enjoy. The game ended in a heated confrontation between players on both the Spartans and Wolverines, showing how much this game meant to both schools.
The Spartans needed to rely on key defensive players to help limit Michigan's offense and for the most part, the defense held their own. Malik Spencer led the charge on the defensive front from a stat line perspective as he had the most tackles in the game. He made seven himself and assisted on three of them for 10 in the game.
Although he made some great highlighted plays, there were a few plays Spencer did not make or was not on the same page as other defensive backs that resulted in important touchdown plays for the Wolverines.
On second-and-9 from the Wolverines' 10-yard line, Michigan found a wide-open Colston Loveland for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. A lack of communication was seen in the play as the Wolverines sent their wide receiver in motion, which caused the Spartans to try and make some defensive adjustments seconds before Michigan snapped the ball. Ultimately the confusion led to a wide-open touchdown with Spencer trailing behind.
That wasn’t the only time Spencer was spotted trailing behind a Wolverine in the end zone as early in the fourth quarter Michigan ran a trick play when they tossed it to their running back who then threw it to Loveland once again for the touchdown. Spencer came up to help stop the run and let Loveland sneak behind him in his zone.
Spencer had some important tackles and potentially saved a touchdown run earlier in the third quarter, but these two plays are haunting. The Spartans will lookto use the game film to break down the mistakes and also boost the morale of Spencer as it was defensively the most tackles he has made so far this season for the Green and White.
