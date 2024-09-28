REPORT: How Michigan State Will Fare Against Buckeyes
After a 3-0 start to the season, Michigan State lost a close game last week to Boston College. It was a game the Spartans likely could have won if they were fully healthy.
Still, the Spartans put up an admirable fight against the Eagles and now face Ohio State at home on Saturday. Thomas Schlarp of the Action Network believes Michigan State’s flaws will be fully displayed against Ohio State.
“If you look up the word 'reckless' in the dictionary, its definition is accompanied by an image of Aidan Chiles. Only two FBS teams have thrown more interceptions than the Oregon State transfer’s seven on the season, and he’s yet to play a defense anywhere close to the talent of Ohio State’s.
“Chiles and Michigan State (3-1) are Ohio State’s Big Ten openers. The Buckeyes (3-0) have somehow managed to look as bland and unnoteworthy as possible in their first three games despite outsourcing their competition 157-20.
Schlarp noted Ohio State has a superior roster filled with much more talent than Michigan State’s roster. Schlarp believes Ohio State will overpower Michigan State’s offensive line, making it a difficult day for quarterback Aidan Chiles and Michigan State’s offense.
“But much of that has to do with how little Ryan Day and Co. have been willing and/or forced to reach in their bag to put on tape before arriving at the meat of their schedule,” Schlarp said. "Michigan State is the best team the Buckeyes have played so far, and the talent gulf is vast in Jonathan Smith's first season.
“The biggest difference in this game will be in the trenches, where the Buckeyes will wreak havoc all game, bottling up any threat of a Michigan State run game behind an offensive line that ranks 122nd in line yards.”
