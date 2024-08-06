REPORT: Michigan State 2024 Transfer Portal Class Among Best in the Country
Few college football programs were as negatively impacted by the transfer portal as Michigan State was earlier this offseason.
At one point, Michigan State was one of the biggest losers in the transfer portal after losing nearly 20 scholarship players to it. Not only did Michigan State lose many players to the portal, but they also lost multiple starters, including some with the potential to play on the professional level and another starter to their archrivals.
However, Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State would make up for many of those losses in number and potentially overall talent. Coach Smith was able to make a furious comeback in the transfer portal, as the numerous departures Michigan State suffered opened spots for talented players around the country looking for new opportunities. Smith likely offered many of those players more opportunities or the chance to be a part of rebuilding Michigan State’s program, an enticing offer for those players who committed to Michigan State over the offseason.
Among some of Smith and Michigan State’s most significant additions via the transfer portal were quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling, linebacker Wayne Matthews III, offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, and linebacker Jordan Turner. With those and many other transfers, Coach Smith was able to negate most of the damage done to Michigan State’s roster earlier in the offseason.
According to Rivals.com’s transfer portal rankings, Michigan State finished with one of the top 10 transfer portal classes in the country, coming in at No. 7, the highest of any Big Ten team this offseason. While Smith has faced many hurdles since arriving at Michigan State, he has found a way to overcome nearly all of them, the most notable being the transfer portal.
Just as Michigan State had lost 20 players to the portal, they were also able to sign more than 20 players from the portal shortly after. Their comeback in the transfer portal boosted them from one of the worst in the country to one of the top 10 in the country. It was an admirable job of overcoming adversity early in Smith’s tenure at Michigan State.
