REPORT: Michigan State Freshman Receiver Receives High Recognition
With receivers being a big question mark for Michigan State football entering next season, Nick Marsh is a player who can compete to be a starting wide receiver next year as a freshman.
Marsh is going to be one of the more exciting players to watch on the Michigan State football team next season. Seeing Marsh show out with three catches for 105 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, at the "Spring Showcase" was exciting for the Spartan faithful.
247Sports' Brad Crawford recently ranked the top 24 true freshmen who can make an impact for their team. Crawford listed Marsh as the 20th-ranked freshman, ahead of players like Ellis Robinson IV from Georgia, Landen Thomas from Florida State, Julian Sayin from Ohio State, and Sammy Brown from Clemson.
“The highest-rated freshman signee for first-year coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans, Marsh flashed during Michigan State's spring showcase with three catches for 105 yards, including a 75-yard score,” Crawford wrote.
Coming into his freshman season at Michigan State, Marsh was rated as a four-star recruit and was ranked 107 overall in the class of 2024 and the 22nd-ranked wide receiver, according to 247sports. Marsh should see significant playing time on the field with sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles throwing him the ball.
The wide receiver room for the Spartans isn't very deep on the depth chart. Montorie Foster and Jaron Glover are the only returning receivers who had triple-digit receiving yards. Foster had 43 receptions for 576 yards while Glover had 14 receptions for 261 yards.
Marsh might not be the WR1 by the end of the season; however, with his physicality and talent, he should be able to make an impact while on the field. After this upcoming season, Marsh will most likely be the No. 1 option for Chiles for the rest of his Michigan State career.
