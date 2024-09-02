REPORT: Michigan State Snap Counts Against Florida Atlantic
Michigan State is coming off its first victory, which Coach Jonathan Smith and his team hope will be the first of many victories this season.
Michigan State’s offense played a total of 64 plays. According to Pro Football Focus, below is how many plays Michigan State’s offensive players played against the Owls:
- Aidan Chiles 64
- Kristian Phillips 64
- Luke Newman 64
- Tanner Miller 64
- Jaron Glover 60
- Ashton Lepo 59
- Montorie Foster Jr. 56
- Jack Velling 52
- Nathan Carter 450
- Brandon Baldwin 44
- Stanton Ramil 25
- Aziah Johnson 21
- Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams 14
- Nick Marsh 11
- Alante Brown 10
- Brennan Parachek 5
- Jay Coyne 5
- Ademola Faleye 3
Michigan State’s defense, which played much better than the offense, ran a total of 74 plays. According to Pro Football Focus, below is how many plays Michigan State’s offensive players played against the Owls:
- Nikai Martinez 74
- Angelo Grose 72
- Charles Brantley 65
- Cal Haladay 65
- Ed Woods 53
- Jordan Turner 48
- Khris Bogle 46
- Jalen Thompson 40
- D’Quan Douse 39
- Aveon Grose 31
- Alex VanSumeren 30
- Jordan Hall 29
- Anthony Jones 28
- Jalen Satchell 25
- Maverick Hansen 24
- Wayne Matthews III 22
- Dillon Tatum 21
- Ken Talley 20
- Chance Rucker 18
- Quindarius Dunnigan 14
- Ade Willie 12
- Malik Spencer 10
- Ben Roberts 9
- Khalil Majeed 7
- Darius Snow 7
- Ru’Quan Buckley 5
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles’ struggles were apparent on the field and in the grades he received for his performance. Chiles was Michigan State’s second-lowest-graded offensive player against the Owls. However, as Smith said after the game, many players on Michigan State’s offense struggled against Florida Atlantic.
In addition to Chiles, Jack Velling, Montorie Foster and Nate Carter were all expected to have significant seasons for Michigan State but struggled. All four players were the lowest-graded for Michigan State against Florida Atlantic. Foster registered the worst-graded game of his Michigan State career.
Offensively, Michigan State’s highest-graded unit was the offensive line. Defensively, not only was safety Nikai Martinez the only player on Michigan State’s defense to play every play of the game, but he finished with the second-highest grade of any player on the team.
