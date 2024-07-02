REPORT: MSU Football With Significant Personnel Advantage Over Bitter Rivals Wolverines
Michigan State football had complete turnover in the quarterback room this offseason, and it could end up being better off for it.
The Spartans' quarterback unit is expected to be led by one of the most highly-anticipated quarterbacks in the Big Ten, Aidan Chiles, who joined Michigan State this offseason after spending his freshman campaign under Spartan coach Jonathan Smith. Should Chiles start, as expected, behind him will be fellow transfer quarterback Tommy Schuster.
Austin Jacobsen of Sports Illustrated's AllHuskers recently ranked the Big Ten's quarterback rooms. He placed Michigan State at No. 7, three spots ahead of its arch-rival, Michigan.
Here's what Jacobsen had to say about the Spartans' quarterback room:
"First-year Spartan head coach Jonathan Smith brought his quarterback with him to East Lansing from Oregon State, as Aidan Chiles brings his talents to the Big Ten.
"Chiles could be the next best Big Ten quarterback, as he accounted for seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing) during his freshman season in Corvallis in which he played in nine games. The team did lose two quarterbacks in the portal, but the Spartans likely feel comfortable with Chiles as the go-to option for 2024.
"Behind Chiles, however, are unproven commodities, including three-star recruit Alessio Milivojevic. He was considered a rising quarterback after a strong senior season."
Wisconsin (No. 6), USC (No. 5), Washington (No. 4), Penn State (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 2) and Oregon (No. 1) rounded out the top six.
Jacobsen had the Wolverines ranked No. 10.
" [Alex] Orji saw spot duty in run-heavy packages last season and has not attempted a pass yet for Michigan," Jacobsen said "He continues to battle highly touted freshman Jadyn Davis for the starting spot, but expect the experienced Orji to take the lead at first."
