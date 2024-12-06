REPORT: MSU's 2025 Class Recognized as 'Sleeper' Among Big Ten
Michigan State added 18 new players to its program on National Signing Day, which may bolster the future of Spartan football. After a year filled with ups and downs, MSU was in need of some solid young talent, which they added.
While MSU's 2025 class is certainly not the best in the Big Ten, Allen Trieu of 247Sports did give the Spartans their flowers. Trieu deemed MSU's class of 2025 the "sleeper class" in the conference.
There were several players in particular whom Trieu mentioned, and both of those recruits should be able to land some optimism for MSU next season.
"Defensive tackle Derrick Simmons and linebacker Charles White were both late-four star additions by 247Sports," Trieu wrote. "Several other commits like wide receiver Braylon Collier and running back Jace Clarizo, who flipped from Alabama, also had fantastic senior years. So, we see this class playing better on the field than what the rankings show."
According to 247Sports, MSU is ranked No. 16 in the Big Ten in recruiting after National Signing Day, but as Trieu listed, there are multitudes of upsides for these young players when entering MSU's system.
According to ESPN, the top four-star recruits in Simmons and White were ranked fairly well when looking at their scouting reports. After heading to MSU from Frankenmuth High School, Simmons landed a scout grade of 78: 43 at the position, 58 regional, and eighth in the state.
White, on the other hand, landed a scout grade of 78 as well, as ESPN has White ranked 40th at the position, 58th regional, and 11th in the state. White is headed to MSU from Saint Mary's Preparatory School.
MSU could still add new commits to exceed its "sleeper class" expectations if it means Coach Jonathan Smith can find a way to turn around this football program. After a poor first year in East Lansing that left many fans upset about how the season ended, MSU will be looking for a high note to go into the 2025 season.
