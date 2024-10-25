REPORT: Spartans Rival Michigan Already Waving the White Flag?
The Michigan Wolverines are in trouble.
They are 4-3 and could very well be 4-4 when the clock hits zero against Michigan State, a team in a far more positive place than the reigning national champions. The Wolverines are fresh off a loss, while the Spartans had their biggest, and most convincing, win of the season.
It won't get easier for Michigan, which still has to face No. 1 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State, and a red-hot No. 13 Indiana. They could very well lose six games this season. Seven if Michigan State wins Saturday, and all indicators point to momentum on the Spartans' side.
Von Lozon of Michigan's SB Nation thinks the Wolverines should pack it in and look ahead to 2025, effectively waving the white flag.
"Moore may be in a hole, but it’s not one he can’t get out of," Lozon wrote. "He needs to start making some difficult decisions and begin looking ahead to next season and beyond. Here is what he should do moving forward. First of all, take a look in the mirror. What is it that you’re doing that isn’t working? Even if you only make a few minor changes, do it. Do anything that may benefit the program in the long run. Evaluate the entire coaching staff. From the coordinators down to the analysts, everybody needs to be looked at and properly analyzed to determine if they are best to take into the future. Bench Jack Tuttle and see what you have out of freshman Jadyn Davis. I don’t care if Davis 'isn’t ready' — if he isn’t good enough to take over for the three quarterbacks we’ve seen this year, will he ever be ready to be the quarterback at a program with high expectations like Michigan? Tuttle is in his last year of eligibility and won’t be a part of anything the program does moving forward. Get him off the field and keep him far away from it."
The last idea Lozon had was the similar to Michigan faithful's desperate answer for their abysmal quarterback situation.
"Start hitting up quarterbacks right now, whether they’re already in college or a highly ranked player in high school," he wrote. "Have a conversation with your biggest NIL donors (Dave Portnoy seems eager to get Michigan a new quarterback) and have them make a run at your top options. Whether that’s five-star LSU commit Bryce Underwood or someone waiting in the wings at a top program, get yourself someone that can actually play the position instead of having to rely on a former walk-on who has little experience since his junior year in 2019, a guy that should be playing linebacker, and a guy who’s been in college for seven years (they’re called doctors)."
Things are bleak in Ann Arbor, a resounding turn from where they were just a year ago.
