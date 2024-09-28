REPORT: Updated Injury Statuses of Notable Michigan State Players
Michigan State lost a hard-fought game to Boston College last week after taking the field without multiple key players. The Spartans took Boston College to the game's last minutes before losing on a last-minute touchdown drive by the Eagles.
Next, the Spartans will face one of the best teams in the country and hope to have at least some of those players back on the field. Last week, Michigan State was down wide receivers Nick Marsh and Jaron Glover. They are undoubtedly two of the most critical players on Michigan State’s offense.
Both receivers are assets to Coach Jonathan Smith and young quarterback Aidan Chiles. Marsh is the team’s leading receiver. Marsh and Glover were the team’s top two receivers in their upset win over Maryland a few weeks ago. While Michigan State has a difficult task on its hands even at full strength, Marsh and Glover give Michigan State at least a chance at pulling off an upset.
ESPN college football expert Pete Thamel updated both players' injury status on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Sources: Michigan State starting WR Jaron Glover will return Saturday night against Ohio State after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Star freshman Nick Marsh is a game-time decision, as he missed the Boston College game last week.”
Michigan State is on the front side of a brutal stretch of games. They face Ohio State this weekend and Oregon next weekend on the road. They follow those two games up with matchups against Iowa and Michigan before the schedule eases up on the backend.
The Spartans lost their first game of the season last week. Michigan State now faces two of the best teams in the country. Smith and his coaching staff must do all they can to protect the team’s psyche and confidence after a successful start to the season.
While the next few weeks will likely be unkind to Michigan State, they can still finish the season strong. A bowl bid is a realistic possibility for the Spartans in their first season under Smith. They just have to make it through the next few weeks as mentally and physically healthy as possible.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.