REPORT: What Michigan State Needs to do to Steal Win in Ann Arbor
Michigan State will soon face Michigan for the first time under new head coaches.
Both teams are in a rebuilding year and have the same record. However, the feelings surrounding the teams are likely very different due to preseason expectations. After matching last season's total with five games left, the Spartans are playing with house money.
Conversely, after winning a national championship last season, Michigan is reeling. The Wolverines have lost two in a row and will play the best Michigan State team they have in years.
Greg Waddle of The Action Network believes Michigan State has more than just a puncher’s chance against Michigan. With the Wolverines struggling in multiple areas and Michigan State coming off a decisive victory over Iowa last weekend, Michigan State is undoubtedly playing Michigan at the best possible time.
"This is the first rendition of Jonathan Smith vs. Sherrone Moore, and the Ann Arbor faithful are getting restless,” Waddle said. “If this game goes south, you could see the Wolverines’ home crowd turn into a disadvantage as pressure mounts.”
Waddle noted that Michigan State's run defense has been stout over the season's first seven weeks.
Last week, the Spartans shut down the Big Ten's leading rusher. They will need a similar performance in Ann Arbor this weekend.
“The Michigan State run defense looked spectacular last week in its win over Iowa and superstar RB Kaleb Johnson," Waddle said. "Outside of one breakaway touchdown run late, Johnson was held to just 23 yards rushing on 13 carries.
“That’s a great sign for the Spartans, who will be able to stack the box against a Michigan team that straight up can’t pass the football. The Wolverines have already passed the torch from Davis Warren to Alex Orji to Jack Tuttle, although using the word 'pass' in a sentence with any of those three names is a stretch.”
Michigan State's defense has played relatively well the whole season. That is not the case for the offense, which is tied for the most turnovers in the Big Ten.
Luckily for the Spartans, the Wolverines are the team they are tied with. It will be up to quarterback Aidan Chiles to avoid costing the team with ill-advised turnovers.
“Offensively, this game will come down to Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles’ ability to avoid turnovers,” Waddle said. “Chiles is coming off the best performance of his young career, in which he threw for 256 yards while completing 22-of-30 passes against the Hawkeyes. He threw one touchdown to one interception.
“If Chiles gives the Spartans that exact line again, it’ll be more than enough to get a road cover against a Michigan team that can only run the football into the teeth of a strong MSU run defense.”
