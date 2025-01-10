REPORT: What New Hire Adams Means For MSU Football
Michigan State suffered a huge blow in December when Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin left unexpectedly to take a position with Big Ten rival UCLA. It was an eye-brow raiser, but it left the Spartans with a massive hole. Martin was a top-tier recruiter and had connections on the trail.
Who would fill the cornerbacks coach role? Many thought it would be a hire, but the Spartans approached it a different way. In-house. Safeties Coach Blue Adams would take over the cornerbacks role, and the Spartans would hire a new safeties coach. That came in the form of James Adams, who was previously safeties coach at Wake Forest.
Coach Jonathan Smith had addressed the hire in a statement, per a release from the program:
"James stood out during the interview process as someone who would be a great fit for our staff. He has extensive experience coaching defensive backs and has been held in high regard on previous staffs with additional responsibilities as assistant and associate head coach. He will work well alongside Coach Blue Adams in the secondary."
Around the world of college football, Adams is respected deeply. The Detroit News' Allen Trieu reported that the Spartans made a big addition in Adams via comments from those around the game.
"He’s a strong recruiter, strong communicator, a follow-up guy. He always follows up,” said Reggie Wynns of Rising Stars. “He has a phenomenal eye for talent, his personality is outstanding and he’s a great positional coach. He’s the next head coach at somebody’s program. He’s just a great coach and recruiter, and we don’t have too many of both. He’s just an outstanding person and brings a different vibe."
Les Johnson, an insider with the Demon Deacons, gave deeper insight.
"From a recruiting perspective, he primarily worked both North Carolina and Virginia; but also had a hand in any prospect in the secondary,” he told Trieu. “There are times he helped at other positions as well when an additional voice was needed."
The Spartans needed a coach to match the culture of the program and fit along with the vision Smith and Co. have for Michigan State. It's like any other position from player to staff -- fit is everything. By all accounts, it seems the Spartans landed a good one.
