REPORT: What Way is Michigan State Football's Defense Trending?
Last year's defense for Michigan State football was a significant weak spot for the Spartans. The unit was ranked outside of Pro Football Focus' top 100 (112).
This offseason, Michigan State hired new head coach Jonathan Smith, and many on the roster left for the transfer portal. Big-time key defenders like Derrick Harmon, Jaden Mangham, Simeon Barrow Jr. and many more left to play for a better opportunity.
However, Coach Smith has brought in quality players from the portal to fill those voids left behind. Players like Wayne Matthews III, Ed Woods and Jalen Satchell are all solid additions who will likely start right away. Smith also brought in players like Jeremiah Hughes and Semaj Bridgeman, who might not play right away but could see impactful snaps down the road.
247Sports' Brett Ciancia reviewed all of the Big Ten defenses and rated them as either trending up or trending down. Ciancia had Michigan State in the trending up category.
“This is another defense that placed in the bottom ten of Power 5 last year, but benefits from a Top 20 amount of returning production," Ciancia said. "No, they will not resemble the old Dantonio-era No Fly Zone units overnight, but Jonathan Smith's staff will certainly boost them out of the bottom ten.”
Michigan State brought in Joe Rossi to replace former defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. Rossi spent six years with Minnesota as their defensive coordinator and led a good defense that would have success.
Rossi was hired on Dec. 14 as the defensive coordinator, as well as team's linebackers coach. Smith talked about Rossi at Big Ten Football Media Days.
"[H]e's been awesome," Smith said. "You can tell his experience, organization, he's got a clear vision for what he wants it to look like. But ... evaluating the talent and what we have on the roster and making sure we're putting them in the best positions possible, he's always thinking about that on the day-to-day. I think he's done great in regards to organizing that defensive staff because he hasn't worked with all those guys -- a couple of them came over with me. And he's been open to -- there's some big-time coaches on that side of the ball -- their contributions to the scheme. So far, so good."
Michigan State’s defense can't really get worse than it was last year, so the only way to go is up. While this Spartans defense might not be a great unit this upcoming season, having Rossi and bringing in good players from the portal will only help make the defense formidable again in the future.
