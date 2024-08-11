REPORT: Where Does Michigan State Football's Schedule Rank?
The 2024 season is supposed to be a year of implementation for Michigan State football.
It is the first season for Coach Jonathan Smith and his hand-picked staff. They are installing a completely new offense that prioritizes a balance of vertical passing and explosive runs. Think San Fransisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan.
Defensively, Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is installing his hybrid 4-3/3-4 defense (depending on how you look at it) that utilizes a stand-up rush end and a whole lot of commotion in the front seven to disorient opposing offenses.
A rebuilding year, a recovery year, a debut season. Call it whatever you want. That's not to say there isn't plenty to be excited for. Aidan Chiles, transfer quarterback who might be the biggest storyline of the offseason outside of his head coach, looks all of the part to be the guy in East Lansing for years to come. He is young -- but the intangibles, athleticism, and arm all seem to be there.
Tight end Jack Velling is considered to be among the conference's best. True freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh looks like he can make an impact far beyond his class standing. The linebacking room might be one of the best in the Big Ten.
The Spartans will be grounded by a first-year staff and one of the toughest schedules in the country. The 19th toughest, in fact. ESPN released a list of the Top 25 hardest schedules in college football, per the Football Power Index, back in June. Recently, ESPN named the Spartans again as a team facing a tough schedule this season.
"In the new-look Big Ten, Michigan State is the only school that will play No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Oregon and No. 10 Michigan," ESPN wrote. "The Ohio State and Oregon games are in back-to-back weeks, Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, which is a Friday, making it a short week for the Spartans. Both the Oregon and Michigan (Oct. 26) games are on the road."
The schedule is a result of a retooled conference looking to compete with the SEC. This Spartans team, with the overlooked talent and an excellent coaching staff, could definitely jump some teams.
Rivalry games, such as one with Michigan, always have the potential to be closer than they should be. Oregon is good. They might even win the conference. But Smith knows how to play the Ducks. The Spartans certainly won't lie down. The Buckeyes are likely the best of them all. The only advantage the Spartans will have in that matchup is Spartan Stadium.
The Spartans are an unenviable position -- a debut season for a new coaching staff and a gauntlet of a schedule. But isn't resiliency a Spartans hallmark? Along with sneaky good seasons (see 2017 and 2021)?
