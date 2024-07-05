REPORT: Where Does Michigan State Football's Strength of Schedule Rank?
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have had plenty of difficulties since arriving in East Lansing. In addition to revamping the team’s roster after many players entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason, Coach Smith and his coaching staff eventually formed a formidable transfer portal class.
Coach Smith’s ability to quickly make up for lost ground in the transfer portal was arguably the best example of the difficulties he and his coaching staff have faced this offseason. Michigan State’s eventual success in the transfer portal gives Michigan State a chance to be competitive this season. However, as his first season at the helm approaches, Coach Smith arguably has a more challenging obstacle: Michigan State’s schedule.
During his first season at Michigan State, Coach Smith will likely not face a more significant challenge than successfully navigating the team’s schedule. While his experience at Oregon State has prepared him for some of what to expect, he is undoubtedly facing more of a challenge in East Lansing than in Corvallis.
Grant Hughes of 247Sports recently ranked the hardest schedules in the Big Ten. Coach Smith and Michigan State had the fourth-most challenging schedule in the conference. The only teams Hughes ranked with a more difficult strength of schedule than Michigan State were Illinois, Washington, and Purdue.
Michigan State has home games against Ohio State, Iowa, Purdue, Indiana and Rutgers. It will also play Boston College, Maryland, Oregon, Illinois and Michigan on the road. Michigan State’s schedule is undoubtedly one of the toughest in the Big Ten and the country.
Hughes noted that Michigan State plays three teams ranked in the preseason top five, which puts into perspective how difficult its schedule is this upcoming season. Not only does Michigan State play three teams ranked in the preseason top five, but they play those teams in five weeks.
“New head coach Jonathan Smith will face a trial by fire,” Hughes said. “Michigan State faces three of the four best teams in the Big Ten next season, and two of those games (Oregon and Michigan) are on the road. The Spartans could face upwards of five conference losses before the calendar hits November.”
