REPORT: Where Does Michigan State's Collection of Talent Rank Nationwide?
Most of Michigan State’s offseason has been centered around building a solid foundation for the program's future through the transfer portal and the recruiting trail.
This comes after the Spartans lost numerous players to the portal earlier this offseason. Coach Jonathan Smith secured what 247Sports ranked as the 12th-best transfer portal class of the offseason, adding multiple players to its roster who already have experience playing college football. The Spartans added four new four-star players and 18 three-star athletes.
Michigan State will depend heavily on many of the players they secured in the transfer portal and multiple talented players they already had on the roster. Smith enters his first season at the helm with a more talented roster than many outside East Lansing may realize. Michigan State will have nearly an entirely new look this upcoming season, as Smith and his coaching staff.
247Sports recently released its rankings of the 50 college football teams with the most talent entering the season. While most of the predictions and projections for Michigan State’s football team this upcoming season have been far from favorable, 247Sports did rank the Spartans as one of the top 50 teams in the country talent-wise. According to 247Sports, the Michigan State's roster was ranked 12th in the Big Ten and 41st in the nation.
When ranking all college football teams this preseason, most college football experts and outlets have ranked Michigan State around the 70th best team in the country or worse. They have also had Michigan State ranked lower in the Big Ten than where 247Sports ranked Michigan State’s collection of talent. Luckily for the Spartans, most preseason predictions are meaningless and have no impact on the season’s results.
Still, Michigan State enters the season flying under most people’s radar, leaving them in position to surprise many teams. As Smith begins his tenure at Michigan State, he must find a way to maximize the talent on Michigan State’s roster. If he can, Michigan State could finish the season on a higher note than their preseason projections. Smith undoubtedly has a respectable roster filled with talent at multiple positions.
