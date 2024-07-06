REPORT: Where Michigan State RB Stands Among Rest in Big Ten
One of Michigan State football's key assets who simply is not receiving the attention he deserves is Spartan running back Nate Carter.
Carter, who led the Spartans in rushing last season, will likely be the team's top running back this coming season. The returning Spartan showed fans what he is ready to bring to the table in Year 2 with a dominant display in Michigan State's spring game, the "Spring Showcase," back in April.
But where does Carter compare to the rest of the Big Ten?
Trent Knoop of Sports Illustrated's Wolverine Digest recently ranked the top 25 running backs in the Big Ten, placing Carter at No. 14.
Here's what Knoop had to say about the Spartan running back:
"One of the holdovers from the last regime, Carter is back as the lead rusher for the Spartans’ offense. Carter was in the top 10 in the conference averaging 66 yards per game. Although Michigan State now has Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams joining the backfield, Carter should still hold the larger role of the two."
Carter played in all 12 games for Michigan State last season, recording 798 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and 103 receiving yards.
With this new regime in place, Carter is now in a new offense, one he believes he can thrive in.
"I just love how this offense allows me to explore more of my abilities," Carter said after the spring game. "I'm more versatile of not only running the ball, but being effective in the passing game. The fact that Coach [Jonathan] Smith brought an offense in here that's pro-style, that helps me to prove my game, which not only helps me but lets the team be stronger. I love the offense, I'm excited about it. We are going to make explosive plays, like you've seen today."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.