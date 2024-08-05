Reviewing Michigan State Football Defensive Transfers
Michigan State will run out of the tunnel in Spartan Stadium later this month for the first time under Coach Jonathan Smith.
Smith has brought in many new faces to try to rebuild the Spartans into a team that will be competitive and win the Big Ten.
Below are the defensive players who transferred to Michigan State this past offseason, along with their Pro Football Focus grades from last season.
Cornerback Ed Woods, Arizona State – Woods is a redshirt senior who spent his first four years at Arizona State.
2023 season statistics: 27 solo tackles with two forced fumbles, one interception, and four pass deflections.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 76.8 overall.
Linebacker Semaj Bridgman, Michigan – Bridgman is a redshirt freshman who spent his first year with Michigan. Bridgman didn't play in his hist year at Michigan, and as a recruit, he was a four star and was ranked as the 37th ranked linebacker according to 247Sports.
Cornerback Jeremiah Hughes, LSU – Hughes is a sophomore who spent his first year at LSU.
2023 season statistics: three solo tackles, zero forced fumbles, zero interceptions, zero pass deflections.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 62.4 overall.
Cornerback Nikai Martinez, UCF – Martinez is a junior who spent his first two seasons at UCF.
2023 season statistics: 40 solo tackles, zero forced fumbles, three interceptions, and one pass deflections.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 62.3 overall.
Defensive Lineman Ben Roberts, Oregon – Roberts is redshirt sophomore who spent his first two seasons with the Oregon Ducks.
2023 season statistics: one solo tackles, zero forced fumbles, zero sacks, zero pass deflections.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 66.1.
Cornerback Lejond Cavazos, North Carolina – Cavazos is a redshirt junior who spent his four collegiate seasons at North Carolina and Ohio State.
2023 season statistics: nine solo tackles, zero forced fumbles, zero interceptions, two pass deflections.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 63.1 overall.
Defensive Lineman Jalen Satchell, Old Dominion – Satchell is is a redshirt junior who spent his four collegiate seasons at Temple university and Old Dominion.
2023 season statistics: five solo tackles, one forced fumbles, one sack, zero pass deflections.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 63.1
Linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, Miami – Pulliam is a sophomore who spent last season with Miami university. 2023 season statistics: one solo tackle, zero forced fumbles, zero sacks, one pass deflections. 2023 PFF Season Grade: 95.1
Defensive Lineman Ru’Quan Buckley, Nebraska – Buckley is a redshirt junior who spent his three collegiate seasons at Nebraska. 2023 season statistics: one solo tackles, zero forced fumbles, zero sacks, zero pass deflections. 2023 PFF Season Grade: 58.9
Edge Rusher Tyler Gillison, Cincinnati –Tyler Gillison is a redshirt sophomore who spent his first three seasons at the University of Cincinnati. 2023 season statistics: five solo tackles, zero forced fumbles, zero sacks, zero pass deflections. 2023 PFF Season Grade: 63.4
Edge Rusher Anthony Jones, Indiana – Anthony Jones is a redshirt sophomore who spent his first two seasons at the university of Indiana and Oregon. 2023 season statistics: eight solo tackles, zero forced fumbles, zero sacks, zero pass deflections. 2023 PFF Season Grade: 39.7
Linebacker Wayne Matthews III, Old Dominion – Wayne Matthews III is a redshirt Junior who spent his first three seasons at Old Dominion. 2023 season statistics: 39 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, zero interceptions. 2023 PFF Season Grade: 81.1
Defensive Lineman D’Quan Douse, Georgia Tech – D’Quan Douse is a sixth year senior who spent his collegiate career at Georgia Tech. 2023 season statistics: 17 solo tackles, one forced fumbles, two sacks, zero pass deflections. 2023 PFF Season Grade: 58.2
Edge Rusher Quindarius Dunnigan, Middle Tennessee – Quindarius Dunnigan is a sixth year senior who spent his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee. 2023 season statistics: 20 solo tackles, zero forced fumbles, three sacks, zero pass deflections. 2023 PFF Season Grade: 67.9
Linebacker Jordan Turner, Wisconsin – Jordan Turner is a redshirt senior who spent his collegiate career at Wisconsin. 2023 season statistics: 33 solo tackles, one forced fumbles, three sacks, zero pass deflections. 2023 PFF Season Grade: 69.1
