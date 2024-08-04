Reviewing Michigan State Football Offensive Transfers
Michigan State will run out of the tunnel in Spartan Stadium later this month for the first time under Coach Jonathan Smith.
Smith has brought in many new faces to try to rebuild the Spartans into a team that will be competitive and win the Big Ten.
Below are the offensive players who transferred to Michigan State this past offseason, along with their Pro Football Focus grades from last season.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles, Oregon State – Chiles is a sophomore who joined Smith after one season at Oregon State as the backup quarterback.
2023 season stats: 24-of-35 passing, 68.6% completion, 309 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, 17 rushes, 79 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 71.9 overall.
Quarterback Tommy Schuster, North Dakota – Schuster is a sixth-year senior who played for North Dakota.
2023 season stats: 206-of-292, 70.5% completion, 2,238 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 61 rushes, and three rushing touchdowns.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 75.1 overall.
Tight End Jack Velling, Oregon State – Velling is a junior tight end who spent his last two seasons also with Jonathan Smith at Oregon Smith along with Aidan Chiles and Tanner Miller.
2023 season stats: 29 receptions, 438 receiving yards, and eight touchdown receptions.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 69.7 overall.
Running Back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, UMass – Adams is a sixth-year senior who spent his first two seasons with Rutgers before transferring to UMass.
2023 season stats: 236 rushes, 1,157 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, and 118 receiving yards.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 79.9 overall.
Offensive Lineman Tanner Miller, Oregon State – Miller is a sixth-year senior who has played his whole college career with Jonathan Smith at Oregon State.
2023 season stats: Nine starts at right guard, four starts at center, 815 total snaps, 414 pass blocking snaps, and 401 run blocking snaps.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 73.5 overall.
Offensive Lineman Luke Newman, Holy Cross – Newman is a fifth-year senior from Holy Cross university. Newman was named a first-team All-American by FCS Football Central and led one of the top offensive lines in all of FCS.
2023 season stats: 12 starts at left tackle, 707 total snaps, 327 pass blocking snaps, and 380 run blocking snaps.
2023 PFF Season Grade: 87.9 overall.
Offensive Lineman Andrew Dennis, Illinois – Dennis was once committed to play for the Spartans before committing and enrolling at Illinois after Mel Tucker was fired. Dennis would then enter the transfer portal on April 29 and would commit back to Michigan State a few days later. Dennis was a former four-star recruit, No.163 nationally, No. 7 interior offensive lineman, and No. 3 recruit in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports.
