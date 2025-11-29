How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State vs. Maryland Football
The final game of the 2025 Michigan State football season is here. It has not been the season anyone has imagined, but Saturday is one last chance for MSU to try to put together something for 60 minutes before an offseason that will nearly certainly have some turbulent begins.
Michigan State enters on an eight-game losing streak, but Maryland has also lost its last seven. Someone has to end the season on a much higher note. Here are all the details on how to watch the game on television or listen to it on the radio.
TV Details
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1 | Streaming: FOX Sports App
Announcers: Dan Hellie (play-by-play); Petros Papadakis (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM
SiriusXM Channel 83 or on the SiriusXM App
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sidelines)
Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
Radio Info - Maryland Sports Radio Network
Baltimore: 105.7 FM
Washington D.C.: 980 AM
SiriusXM: Channel 392 or on the app
Announcers: Johnny Holliday (play-by-play); Steve Suter (analyst)
Quick Preview
As said earlier, both teams are entering with lengthy losing streaks and a combined Big Ten record of 1-15. The only conference win between MSU and Maryland is the Terrapins' 27-10 victory at Wisconsin during their Big Ten opener on Sept. 20.
Maryland's skid began with three consecutive one-score losses, but its last four defeats have been by 15 points or greater. Only two of the Spartans' conference games have been within one possession, but both have been in the past three games (Minnesota, Iowa) --- and Michigan State was in a legitimate position to win both of those games.
One major reason both of these teams haven't won in a long time is their lack of offense. Each side only has a game apiece of 30+ points against a conference foe. MSU has scored 20 points or fewer in each of its last six games; Maryland has a streak of five contests for that stat, as well.
Michigan State's defense is on a better trajectory than the Terrapins', as well. The Spartans have allowed more points during conference play, but that unit has improved as the schedule has progressed, whereas Maryland has seemed to give up more points.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Maryland when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.