How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State vs. Maryland Football

Here are all the details fans need to take in the final game of the 2025 season.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) makes a catch against Michigan during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) makes a catch against Michigan during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The final game of the 2025 Michigan State football season is here. It has not been the season anyone has imagined, but Saturday is one last chance for MSU to try to put together something for 60 minutes before an offseason that will nearly certainly have some turbulent begins.

Michigan State enters on an eight-game losing streak, but Maryland has also lost its last seven. Someone has to end the season on a much higher note. Here are all the details on how to watch the game on television or listen to it on the radio.

TV Details

Alessio Milivojevic
Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) checks a play during a game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 | Streaming: FOX Sports App

Announcers: Dan Hellie (play-by-play); Petros Papadakis (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Omari Kell
Michigan State senior Omari Kelly is recognized during a ceremony before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flagship Stations

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

SiriusXM

SiriusXM Channel 83 or on the SiriusXM App

Wayne Matthews III
Michigan State Spartans linebacker Wayne Matthews III (10) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) during a rush in Spartan Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sidelines)

Broadcast Hosts: Dalton ShetlerWill Tieman

Radio Info - Maryland Sports Radio Network

Malik Washingto
Nov 8, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) carries the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Baltimore: 105.7 FM

Washington D.C.: 980 AM

SiriusXM: Channel 392 or on the app

Announcers: Johnny Holliday (play-by-play); Steve Suter (analyst)

Quick Preview

Jonathan Smit
Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith talks with an official during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As said earlier, both teams are entering with lengthy losing streaks and a combined Big Ten record of 1-15. The only conference win between MSU and Maryland is the Terrapins' 27-10 victory at Wisconsin during their Big Ten opener on Sept. 20.

Maryland's skid began with three consecutive one-score losses, but its last four defeats have been by 15 points or greater. Only two of the Spartans' conference games have been within one possession, but both have been in the past three games (Minnesota, Iowa) --- and Michigan State was in a legitimate position to win both of those games.

One major reason both of these teams haven't won in a long time is their lack of offense. Each side only has a game apiece of 30+ points against a conference foe. MSU has scored 20 points or fewer in each of its last six games; Maryland has a streak of five contests for that stat, as well.

Michigan State's defense is on a better trajectory than the Terrapins', as well. The Spartans have allowed more points during conference play, but that unit has improved as the schedule has progressed, whereas Maryland has seemed to give up more points.

Chrishon McCra
Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

