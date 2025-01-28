Should MSU Blitz More in 2025?
It’s a tired conversation by now, but the Michigan State Spartans were not a good pass-rushing team in 2024.
MSU was third-to-last in the Big Ten in sacks, recording just 19.0. Jonathan Smith’s team went a month without recording a sack.
There were many factors that led to the Spartans’ struggles getting after the quarterback. They faced a talent discrepancy during their toughest stretch of conference play, and Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi does not often send blitzes.
MSU had talented players across its defensive line last season, but no pass-rushers who could consistently pressure offensive lines and finish sacks. Khris Bogle was the closest, but he was more of a run-stopper on the edge.
Would Rossi be willing to adjust and send more blitzes with new personnel?
The Spartans’ top two sack artists, Bogle (4.0) and linebacker Jordan Turner (3.0), are now gone. The top remaining sack leader is Anthony Jones Jr., who had 2.0 in 2024. Jones is a pass-rush specialist but did not see many snaps last season (302, according to Pro Football Focus).
Will Rossi and MSU rush-ends coach Chad Wilt send Jones on more blitzes in 2025, using his massive frame and quick get-off to take down opposing quarterbacks? He is one of the most experienced rush-ends in the program, so it’s a possibility.
The Spartans also brought in several defensive linemen through the transfer portal, including David Santiago from Air Force and Anelu Lafaele from Wisconsin. Santiago would have been second on the team in sacks (3.5), so it could make sense for Rossi and Wilt to turn him loose.
Experienced players, like Jalen Thompson, could also be looking for bounce-back seasons. Thompson did not record a sack in 2024 after posting two in 2023. He has the talent to be a productive pass-rusher, but Rossi and Wilt must unlock it in Thompson.
Pressuring the quarterback is one of the most important things a defense can do to deter an offense. Part of that is eliminating receivers downfield.
If the Spartans defend the pass well, their defensive linemen have more time to create pressure. MSU’s upgrades at secondary should allow for more coverage sacks in 2025.
Rossi does not blitz often, but he could show different looks to offenses with the personnel to do so now. One thing is certain: MSU must be better at pressuring the quarterback in 2025.
