Should MSU Target Conference Rival's Departing Star DB Bonsu?
Jayden Bonsu was a top safety in the 2023 recruiting class. 247Sports listed him as a three-star (fringe four-star) and On3 rated him a four-star.
The scouting report told the story about his ceiling and versatility:
"Physical back half defender with striking power and versatility," On3 wrote. "Well-built and physically-developed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. Has good length at safety with arms over 32 inches. Plays in multiple spots for one of the top talent-producing high school programs in New Jersey. Rolls into the box, covers in the slot and plays deep safety at various times. A violent striker who levels ball carriers on impact. Tackles with form, driving through. Shows good anticipation in coverage, undercutting routes. Could potentially grow into a linebacker long-term."
The Spartans were one of the top contenders for Bonsu, with Harlon Barnett taking the lead as the primary recruiter. They even made Bonsu's Top 3, with Ohio State and Miami. Bonsu ultimately chose the Buckeyes, but now he is in the transfer portal.
The expectations were reasonably high when he arrived to Columbus, as 247Sports' Bill Kurelic outlined when he was still a recruit.
"I think Bonsu has a shot at getting playing time in at least a couple games his first year with the Buckeyes, but in the end redshirts his freshman season at Ohio State," Kurelic wrote. "I then think Bonsu will have a good shot at getting meaningful reps and perhaps even starting in his second year. I think he has the ability to eventually be developed into a very good starter, perhaps a two and maybe three-year starter, and possibly an All-Big Ten player eventually."
Bonsu did not end up playing a defensive snap in two seasons. He still has plenty of eligibility left, and his ceiling is still high. The Spartans want to reload and build depth in the secondary, especially with several players in the transfer portal.
Bonsu offers them an opportunity to send a message to the conference -- the Spartans will make the most of any talent fumbled by their rivals. Bonsu's versatility also offers a lot. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi asks a lot of his secondary -- players will float from deep safety to an in-the-box look, sometimes as a nickel or rover.
