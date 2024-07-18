Small Victories Can Make This Season a Success for Michigan State
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are entering the first season of what they hope will be a relatively quick rebuild.
Michigan State’s football program is a far climb from where it once was, but in today’s age of the transfer portal and expanded college football playoffs, Michigan State may not be as far away from returning to national prominence as may meet the eye. While Coach Smith and his coaching staff prepare for the upcoming season, it is essential to set proper expectations.
Most college football programs that just hired a new head coach fully understand that a rebuild takes a decent amount of time. That seems to be understood by most of the people surrounding the program. Coach Smith will likely get a pass for about anything that happens this season, as he is in the beginning stages of picking up the mess left behind by Michigan State’s previous coaching staff.
While every Michigan State coach, player, and fan wants the team to win as many games as possible, the reality is that wins may be few and far between for Michigan State this season. However, that does not mean the season will be a failure. There are small victories Coach Smith and his coaching staff can secure during what will undoubtedly be a difficult season for stretches at a time for Michigan State.
From beating out Alabama for a recruit to turning one of the worst transfer portal classes in the country into one of the best, all within a few weeks, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have already seen a few small victories this offseason. They have also notched other victories that have been seemingly overlooked, such as securing a respectable 2025 recruiting class with space to add more talent.
As Coach Smith and his coaching staff begin the complex process of turning around Michigan State, it will be imperative that they continue to secure small victories as the season progresses. Rebuilding a college football program is a process. It does not happen overnight. While the wins will be difficult to come by this season, the long-term goals Coach Smith and his coaching staff have in mind for Michigan State football will be built upon small victories earned early during their tenure at Michigan State.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.