Social Media Reacts To MSU's Key Players In Week Two
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The Spartans are on their way to an improved season because of their key players that are able to take the messy team that existed last year and, along with new coaching staff and teammates, form it into something new and much better.
Without those players there would not be much for MSU fans to watch and enjoy. So, how did MSU's key players play against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this week according to the fans who made their voices known on social media?
The Biggest Moments And Social Media's Reactions: Charles Taplin
This was the awaited break out game for Charles Taplin, at least somewhat, as he was able to get over 60 yards and a touchdown, which were numbers up there with what Rodney Bullard Jr. had during the season opener.
The Spartans saw this as a very good sign for the young receiver, both from the statistical viewpoint of what it means for his near future and from the point of pure excitement that MSU has a new weapon emerging in East Lansing.
The Biggest Moments And Social Media's Reactions: Defense
The Spartans were not able to do well on defense last year and turnovers were very infrequent, and often non existent, week in and week out. Defensive coach Joe Rossi wanted to fix that coming into this year, and that has already started as early as week two against Eastern Michigan.
They were able to force a fumble and get the ball back, but that was after a first half where they let up triple digit yards to the Eagles. Some fans were able to see the good in the Spartans' defense, but most ended up seeing mainly the struggles.
The Biggest Moments And Social Media's Reactions: Cam Edwards
Though there were some injury concerns before the game, Cam Edwards returned to be the lead running back against Eastern Michigan, and he picked up exactly where he left off against the Toledo Rockets in the season opener.
He had multiple touchdowns on the day, triple digit yards, and his first fumble as a Spartan which was the only lowlight. He did everything he could to impress MSU once more, and overall he was able to do just that, and fans were even able to recognize that he had done well enough and that he could, and should, rest for the rest of the game.
How Social Media felt About The Game As A Whole
For the game as a whole, which was a blowout in MSU's favor as they were expected to have but did not attain in week one, social media was caught a bit off guard. Hope started to spark by the time the game ended, and fans could be looking towards the rest of the season with expectations of more than just a couple wins, of maybe even a bowl game.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.