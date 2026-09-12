Social Media Reacts To MSU's Key Players In Week Two

The Spartans are on their way to an improved season because of their key players that are able to take the messy team that existed last year and, along with new coaching staff and teammates, form it into something new and much better.

Without those players there would not be much for MSU fans to watch and enjoy. So, how did MSU's key players play against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this week according to the fans who made their voices known on social media?

The Biggest Moments And Social Media's Reactions: Charles Taplin

Michigan State’s Charles Taplin runs after a catch against Eastern Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was the awaited break out game for Charles Taplin, at least somewhat, as he was able to get over 60 yards and a touchdown, which were numbers up there with what Rodney Bullard Jr. had during the season opener.

The Spartans saw this as a very good sign for the young receiver, both from the statistical viewpoint of what it means for his near future and from the point of pure excitement that MSU has a new weapon emerging in East Lansing.

Charles Taplin is doing what you want to see from a young player:



making it impossible for the coaches to bring him back to the sideline — sarge (@sarge____) September 12, 2026

GOOD JOB CHARLES TAPLIN 💚🤍 TOUCHDOWN 💚🤍 GO GREEN 💚 GO WHITE 🤍 — Jennifer Dibble (@di97931) September 12, 2026

The Biggest Moments And Social Media's Reactions: Defense

The Spartans were not able to do well on defense last year and turnovers were very infrequent, and often non existent, week in and week out. Defensive coach Joe Rossi wanted to fix that coming into this year, and that has already started as early as week two against Eastern Michigan.

They were able to force a fumble and get the ball back, but that was after a first half where they let up triple digit yards to the Eagles. Some fans were able to see the good in the Spartans' defense, but most ended up seeing mainly the struggles.

HALFTIME: MSU 14, EMU 7. Spartans get kickoff to open second half. Failed to get points on final possession of half and had to punt, then defense gave up a 20-yard run right up the middle before time ran out. Sputting offense and big plays allowed remain issues. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 12, 2026

The Spartans run defense has been much better after half time. EMU has -6 rushing yards in the second half with 9:00 remaining. — Spartans Illustrated (@Spartans_Illo) September 12, 2026

The Biggest Moments And Social Media's Reactions: Cam Edwards

Though there were some injury concerns before the game, Cam Edwards returned to be the lead running back against Eastern Michigan, and he picked up exactly where he left off against the Toledo Rockets in the season opener.

Cam Edwards is good at football — Jack (@TheJackWaynick) September 12, 2026

He had multiple touchdowns on the day, triple digit yards, and his first fumble as a Spartan which was the only lowlight. He did everything he could to impress MSU once more, and overall he was able to do just that, and fans were even able to recognize that he had done well enough and that he could, and should, rest for the rest of the game.

Cam Edwards with 108 yards & 2 TDs on 18 carries now. I would give him the rest of the day off now. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) September 12, 2026

Cam Edwards fumble. Wow. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) September 12, 2026

How Social Media felt About The Game As A Whole

For the game as a whole, which was a blowout in MSU's favor as they were expected to have but did not attain in week one, social media was caught a bit off guard. Hope started to spark by the time the game ended, and fans could be looking towards the rest of the season with expectations of more than just a couple wins, of maybe even a bowl game.

Is Michigan State actually going to have a decent football team this year? — Brandon Lasowski (@BrandonLasowski) September 12, 2026

Michigan State handled business as they were expected to do. The real season is about to begin and no one can predict the future but the undefeated Michigan State Spartans are ready to take on any challenge willing to face us — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) September 12, 2026

Michigan State looks like a good team that’s coming into their own. Definitely better than the group we played last year. Hopefully we truly improve today and next week. — Mo Barry (@BarrySwavey) September 12, 2026