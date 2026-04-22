Twins Add Insult to Injury by Trolling Mets After Handing Them 12th Straight Loss

Baseball is unpredictable and that's one of the reasons that makes it great. For instance, who among us would have ever thought that the Twins, projected to lose 90 games this year by most experts, would feel comfortable enough in late April to mock the mighty, deep-pocketed Mets?

New York's epic nightmare continued on Tuesday night despite going to enormous lengths to snap what is now a 12-game losing streak. A television reporter wore a garlic necklace, sage was burned and horseshoes hung upside-down in the SNY studio. On the field, Nolan McLean did more tangible work to break the curse by 6 2/3 stellar innings to depart with a 3-2. But Carlos Mendoza's bullpen once again faltered and the punchless offense could not tack on any runs, allowing Minnesota to secure two runs in the ninth inning to take a 5-3 victory.

No team in the history of baseball has rebounded from a 12-game losing streak to make the playoffs in that season. If the Mets don't want their enormous payroll and high expectations to end in a premature nightmare, they'll have to explore new ground.

Here's the little zinger the Twins' social media team cooked up, which is a thought exercise about things that come in a dozen.

Things you can get in a dozen:

- Eggs

- Roses

- Mets losses pic.twitter.com/qACxaxYOn4 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 22, 2026

I just don't know about this. No one has a harder job than people who have to think of things to put on the internet and not everything is going to be a home run. But the Twins are responsible for giving the Mets just one of those 12 losses so it's not like they accomplished some grand feat. Then there's the fact that two more games remain in their current series so they could very well go on to lose the next two contests to a team they just stunted on.

Credit where it's due to the Twins for getting off on the right foot. They currently sit at 12-11 and are in second in the American League Central. Things are looking a lot more optimistic than many expected entering the season. So that's why chests are out and they are kicking a team that's very down. Will it age well? We'll see. Perhaps they have similar missives keyed up for things that come in baker's dozens and groups of 14. Or perhaps they'll end up losing the series and jump-starting a dead-in-the-water Mets team.

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