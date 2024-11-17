Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Loss to Illinois
The Michigan State Spartans are now 4-6 after a 38-16 blowout loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign.
Jonathan Smith’s Spartans must now win their final two games to reach bowl eligibility. In the last four weeks, the Spartans have come out flat in games and have had to play catch-up.
The Illini offense did almost whatever it wanted. Quarterback Luke Altmyer had an efficient day, and wide receiver Pat Bryant consistently found himself open down the field, making several big plays.
The Spartans’ offense struggled for most of this game. Outside of a few solid drives, Michigan State could not move the ball against Illinois’ dangerous defensive line.
Smith made a few questionable decisions in this game, like not attempting to get into field goal range at the end of the half and burning two timeouts in a one-score game in the fourth quarter.
It was, frankly, an unacceptable performance from this team.
When Michigan State gets blown out, Spartan fans voice their strong opinions on social media.
One of the biggest gripes Spartan fans have with this game was the poor offensive line play. The OL allowed Aidan Chiles to be sacked five times and allowed eight tackles for loss.
Spartan fans were confused by Smith's clock management. Billed as a detail-oriented coach, Smith's decisions to call timeouts at questionable times ended up costing the Spartans more chances to win the game.
With the Illini moving the ball so easily through the air and on the ground, fans did not like how Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi approached this game with his scheme.
Many are also now questioning the state of the program under Smith. It is only year one of the team’s rebuild, but fans are becoming restless after a few disastrous performances. The Spartans have not had a winning season since 2021, and fans just want to see winning football in East Lansing again.
Things have not gone well for the Spartans this season, but even after a tumultuous season on the field, they still have a chance to make a bowl. They will have to play their best football and not make any mistakes.
If the Spartans can reach a bowl game, Spartan fans could feel better about how things have gone under Smith in year one.
However, Michigan State fans are mad right now about several listless performances from this team.
