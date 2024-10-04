Spartan Legend Cousins Breaks Falcons Franchise Record on Primetime
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has defied the odds since he arrived in East Lansing many years ago. Cousins has excelled in situations where he was doubted en route to becoming one of the highest-paid players in National Football League history over his 13-year career.
He continued to prove doubters wrong by leading the Atlanta Falcons to an improbable 36-30 overtime win over the Tampa Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Cousins credited his teammates with helping pull off the upset win.
"I'm proud of the way our team fought," Cousins said after the game. "I'm proud of the resiliency we showed to just keep going and keep playing through things. I'm just proud of the grit. That's what this league takes, and we were gritty tonight, so pleased to come away with a win.
“Win or lose, I would have been pleased with the steps we took on offense tonight, but it's a lot of fun to win and have that moment on the field with your teammates and home fans."
Cousins noted his gradual improvement over the first few weeks of the season. Week 1 was the first live-action Cousins had seen since about the midway point of last season when he tore his Achilles.
"I threw a couple passes where I was anticipating where Kyle [Pitts] was going to be, where [London] Drake was going to be," Cousins said. "And I was ahead of it a little bit in a good way. Threw it decisively.
"I just hadn't been that decisive the first few weeks. I've been trying to kind of ensure that's where they're going and ensure that's what I'm seeing before I let it rip."
Cousins' 45-yard touchdown in overtime took Cousins’ passing total on the night to 509 yards, the most in a single game in Atlanta Falcons history. Cousins broke the record formerly owned by quarterback Matt Ryan, who set the record during his 2016 MVP season. Cousins broke Ryan’s record the same night the Falcons inducted Ryan into the team’s Ring of Honor.
Cousins’ 509 passing yards against the Buccaneers is the most in an NFL game this season and the most by a player 36 or older in league history, per NFL Research. Cousins has continued his stellar career and continued to be a positive ambassador of Michigan State's football program.
