Spartan Rush End Khris Bogle on MSU's Defense: 'We're Gonna be Back'
Under Mark Dantonio, Michigan State football had one of the best defenses in all of college football.
It was their identity -- a huge reason they won three Big Ten titles under his reign.
In recent years, the defense has fallen off, drifting away from that standard it had been known for throughout the early 2010s.
Spartan rush end Khris Bogle, however, is confident his unit will return to that level.
"We're gonna be back," Bogle said following Michigan State's practice on Thursday. "You guys got my word, we will be back to one of the best defensive -- D-line, corners, linebackers, the whole defense as a unit will be the best in the Big Ten and in the country as well."
Michigan State football, as a whole, is not expected to return to contention anytime soon, given the implosion from last year and all the turnover this offseason. Those doubts have the Spartans fired up going into the first year of the Jonathan Smith era.
"We got a chip on our shoulder," Bogle said. "Everybody knows that around here. We got a lot to prove to everybody, not only in the Big Ten, but everybody inthe country. I would say, from our standpoint, we just got to keep stacking days. Just stack days as much as we can. It's camp. I mean, camp is going to be hard, it's going to be tough. Just grind it out and just prove to everybody in the country what we're worth."
Bogle said the defense will be "a lot more aggressive" under new Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
"Our scheme is a lot better than, I would say, the past," Bogle said. "Especially with Coach Rossi. He just holds everyone accountable. Offense, defense, special teams, each and every guy. Coach Rossi, he's real good."
Bogle's role on this defense will be critical, as he is now a veteran in his room. With all the new additions up front, Bogle has a resonsibility to get everyone on the same page and ready for the 2024 season.
"I would say with the leadership role is just holding my teammates accountable each and every day," he said. "Making sure guys just keep working, working hard, learning the playbook, especially the younger guys. Make sure they're coming in, watching extra film each and every day."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.