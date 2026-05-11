5 Big Incoming Pieces for Michigan State Hockey

Michigan State hockey is primed to have one of the nation's most talented rosters again next season.

The Spartans have a fair amount of production to replace. Their entire first line of Porter Martone , Charlie Stramel, and Daniel Russell has departed the program. Star goalie Trey Augustine has also gone pro. Elite defenseman and team captain Matt Basgall is out of eligibility. MSU has several impressive players coming in to replace them, though.

D Chase Reid

Dec 31, 2025; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; USA defensemen Chase Reid (25) celebrates his power play goal against Sweden with forward James Hagens (10) during the second period in group play during the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at Grand Casino Arena. | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Headlining the list of incoming players is defenseman Chase Reid . He was mocked a few days ago by ESPN's Rachel Kryshak to go second overall in this year's NHL Draft to the San Jose Sharks. Since he is still just 18 years old, the expectation is that he won't sign with the team that drafts him right away.

Reid also seemed committed to joining MSU in 2027-28, but things seem to have changed. He posted a goodbye message to his OHL team, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, on Instagram, recently. In another report by The Sault Star, Michigan State associate head coach Jared DeMichiel told the publication that he plans to come to East Lansing next season.

This past junior season was quite a productive one for Reid. He averaged more than a point per game as a defenseman, netting 18 goals with 30 assists for 48 points in 45 regular-season games with the Greyhounds. His plus/minus was up at 27, and he was also the team's alternate captain.

Reid's NHL fate is yet to be decided, but he should be one of the highest-drafted players to suit up for Michigan State ever.

May 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Porter Martone (94) comes off the during the warmups Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

F Nikita Klepov

The wait for Nikita Klepov also isn't expected to be very long this coming draft. He'll only just turn 18 the day after he gets picked. Kryshak projected Klepov to go eighth overall in this year's draft to the Winnipeg Jets.

Klepov is coming off a season with some eye-popping stats last season with the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL. He racked up 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists) across 67 regular-season contests. He was the league's Emms Family Award, which is essentially the league's "Rookie of the Year" award. Klepov was a finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy, which goes to the league's most outstanding player.

C Mason West

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is also set to bring in first-round pick Mason West . He was picked 29th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2025 NHL Draft.

West stands at a powerful 6-foot-5 and has spent his last two junior seasons with the Fargo Force in the USHL. This past season, West scored 10 goals with 15 assists for 25 points in 38 regular-season contests. West was actually also a state championship-winning quarterback at Edina High in Minnesota and had FBS football offers from Marshall, Kent State, and Miami (OH).

F Cullen Potter

Oct 3, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates against Arizona State Sun Devils defender Cullen Potter (12) during the second period at Mullett Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

MSU's big transfer portal addition this cycle has been Arizona State transfer Cullen Potter . He was once committed to the Spartans, but flipped to the Sun Devils in the end. Potter was picked 32nd overall in the first round during the 2025 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames.

Potter had a successful season last year at ASU. He racked up 26 points (12 points, 14 assists) in 24 games for Arizona State last season before missing the rest of the season from Jan. 10 onward with a left shoulder injury that required surgery. Pottery should be at or near the top of Michigan State's line chart as a point-per-game player.

G Joshua Ravensbergen

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Ravensbergen is selected as the 30th overall pick to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Augustine's replacement will be Joshua Ravensbergen . He was picked 30th overall during the 2025 NHL Draft by San Jose, which is a relatively pricey pick for a goaltender -- Ravensbergen was the second goalie picked last year and was selected higher than Augustine's 41st overall mark in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Ravensbergen stands 6-foot-4 and has been scouted as a more athletic goalie with a good feel for the game. He has spent three junior seasons with the Prince George Cougars of the WHL. During his 2025-26 campaign, Ravensbergen posted a .919 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA across 46 regular-season appearances, posting a record of 32-13-0.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Ravensbergen arrives to the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images