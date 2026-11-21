EAST LANSING — Michigan State's starting quarterback on Friday was preparing for a high school playoff game against Detroit Catholic Central at this point last year.

For the second time this year, MSU was forced to turn to true freshman third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman for a start. Coffman's first start came against now-No. 4 UCLA, and it got a little ugly for the Spartans' true freshman that day. Things got very ugly for Michigan State this Friday against No. 13 Oregon in a 45-7 loss, but it wasn't a Coffman problem.

Glancing at Coffman's Second Start

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) lets a pass fly against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The final stat line for Coffman read 10-for-19 passing for 106 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Coffman did lead one touchdown drive, though. That drive went 67 yards over 13 plays and exactly seven minutes, finishing with a Jaziun Patterson rushing touchdown.

That was the only time Michigan State got some points on the board, but there were other opportunities. Kicker Liam Boyd missed a 47-yard field goal wide left early in the second quarter. Another drive while Coffman was in the game ended at Oregon's 31-yard line on downs.

Oregon absolutely overwhelmed MSU, particularly in the second half, but Coffman never looked very overwhelmed out there. There were points where the moment seemed a bit much against UCLA. That's very understandable, with that game being his first real taste of action in college. It didn't seem to get away from Coffman on Friday.

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) looks to the sideline during a game against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"It was night and day from UCLA to now," center Trent Fraley said about Coffman. "I was super happy with how he performed. The way he held himself composed the entire game; (he) wasn't rattled at all. I mean, you can see it on film. He played a much better game."

"I'm really proud of Kayd," Pat Fitzgerald said after the game. "You know, it's not an easy environment that he's going to play against. I mean, he's played against two top-15 teams: one top-5 and now one top-15. That's a tough start for a true freshman. So (I'm) just proud of him. I thought he prepared really well... We've got great confidence in him again, preparing for if it's his number to be called next week (at Rutgers)."

MSU's QB Future

From left, Michigan State quarterbacks Cam Fancher, Kayd Coffman and Alessio Milivojevic take a break between drills during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, Coffman didn't play well enough to start the 2027, 2028, or 2029 Heisman campaigns just yet. Michigan State has an interesting quarterback question it will have to attend to in due time. It's still pretty clear Alessio Milivojevic is the best quarterback on the roster right now, but Coffman seems to have the highest ceiling. Coffman seems to have a bit more arm talent, and he's also more mobile.

The question is whether Milivojevic remains the best quarterback on the roster in 2027 and beyond. He's got two more years of eligibility after this one, and Coffman probably doesn't want to wait it out as a backup until Milivojevic is done with college football during the 2029 season.

What also complicates things is that MSU may be in the market for a backup quarterback in the portal this January. Leo Hannan feels like a surefire transfer-portal entrant with him slated to be QB3 during his third season of football, which would mean the Spartans only have three scholarship quarterbacks on their 2027 roster (Milivojevic, Coffman, Eli Stumpf). There is also walk-on Peyton Babbitt.

Overall, it's sort of an awkward position for the coaching staff to be in. Coffman could very well be "the guy" in the future, but Milivojevic is still QB1 until proven otherwise. Could there be some sort of competition next year? It's too early to say, but it feels like a more valid question than it did a few weeks ago.