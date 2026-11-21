EAST LANSING — Friday night felt like more of the same for Michigan State football.

The Spartans were overwhelmed by No. 13 Oregon in the penultimate week of their 2026 season in a 45-7 loss, which dropped MSU to 3-8 on the season. One team looked like a plenty-motivated group that wants a CFP spot, and the other looked like, well, a 3-8 team.

There are a few things to like in the sea of bad, bad, and more bad. Here are three areas or performances that felt encouraging.

QB Kayd Coffman

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) lets a pass fly against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Friday night was an encouraging day for third-string quarterback and true freshman Kayd Coffman. He looked more confident and poised than he did during his first start at UCLA a few weeks ago, ultimately finishing start No. 2 with 10-for-19 passing for 106 yards. The pick at the start of the fourth quarter wasn’t pretty, but that felt like a freshman mistake that will go away with more reps.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan seemed to do a nice job giving Coffman simpler reads, but Coffman did a nice job making those reads (outside of the pick) and finding open guys. Coffman’s completion percentage and stats were impacted by some drops, too.

Something specific that was nice to see was Coffman keeping his eyes up while he was scrambling. Not many younger quarterbacks really look to throw while they’re running outside the pocket, but Coffman does. That’s a nice sign of maturity and a trait that MSU can certainly work with.

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr.

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The final home game of his first and only season at Michigan State was a good one for rush end Kenny Soares Jr. He’s been the Spartans’ best overall pass rusher this season, and Soares was causing some havoc in Oregon’s backfield on Friday. He was credited with two half-sacks during the first half.

The first, he got the initial pressure on Duck quarterback Dylan Raiola, and it was Keahnist Thompson who finished off the play. The second, Soares got in the backfield on a play where he appeared to be a quarterback spy and shared a sack with safety Aveon Grose.

MSU’s First-Half Defense

Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi looks on as the team warms up before the football game against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State’s defense continues to take steps. Try as best you can to ignore Oregon’s final point total. The steps are not nearly enough to make up for an offense with a QB3 that was already anemic while healthy, but you can see the signs of a unit that can be pretty solid with the right dudes in it.

The performance in the first half by Joe Rossi’s unit felt particularly impressive. Oregon had 17 points at halftime, but the Ducks’ offense only had one real touchdown drive. The other points came by way of a muffed Chrishon McCray punt that instantly set Oregon up in field goal range, and then the Ducks had that fake field-goal touchdown at the end of the first half.

Michigan State cornerback Keshawn Williams (20) brings down an Oregon player during a game at Spartan Stadium Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Things sort of fell apart in the second half, though. Oregon has way, way, way, way more talent than Michigan State does, after all, and it was only a matter of time before the Ducks were really going to show it. While Rossi and MSU were looking for the next linebacker after another injury, Oregon was uncorking a deep ball from former five-star recruit Dylan Raiola to another former five-star, Dakorien Moore, for a touchdown.

These two teams were just on different levels, and there’s only so much a coach can truly do about that fact.