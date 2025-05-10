Spartans' Chiles in Similar Scenario to Another Big Ten QB
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is approaching the start of his second season as the starter for the Spartans. Could he be the best-starting quarterback in the conference in his second season as a full-time starter?
Chiles had a sophomore season that raised some eyebrows as he showed flashes of being a great quarterback, but his inexperience was evident at times.
Chiles started all 12 games for Michigan State, where he threw for 2,415 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as the Spartans finished the season with a rather disappointing 5-7 record.
The other Big Ten quarterback that rivals Chiles entering his second season as a starter is Nebraska quarterback Dyan Raiola.
Raiola entered Lincoln as the biggest high school recruit in over a decade for the Cornhuskers and had an immense amount of pressure to bring Nebraska back to a national contender during his tenure.
After an impressive win over the Colorado Buffaloes, Raiola was on the fast track to be a future star, but once he began to face Big Ten defenses, the hype train slowed down.
Raiola ended the season in a very similar style to Chiles. The freshman tossed 2,819 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as Nebraska finished the season with a 6-6 record.
Even though Raiola has shown that he has slightly better arm talent compared to Chiles, the Spartans' starter has more potential with his legs. Last season, Chiles was a real threat as a runner and should have more chances to improvise for the Spartans’ offense in 2025.
Both Michigan State and Nebraska are in similar positions as programs. The two middling Big Ten foes have newer head coaches who have shown promise but have lacked results. As both programs continue their rebuilds, they will need their star young quarterbacks to show signs of development in 2025.
If either Chiles or Raiola have double-digit interception totals for a second consecutive season, and don’t lead their teams to a winning record, they might need to be prepared to enter the transfer portal as there is pressure for both Nebraska and Michigan State to win games.
