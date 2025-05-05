What Does a Breakout Season Look Like For Aidan Chiles?
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has high expectations for his junior campaign, but what does a successful season look like for the Spartans' gunslinger?
Chiles showed flashes of being a great quarterback in 2024. However, turnover issues and other mistakes from the first-time starter led Michigan State to a 5-7 record and an offense that ranked in the bottom half of the Big Ten.
With a full season under his belt, Chiles has the potential to have a breakout season. Last season, Chiles threw for 2,415 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, which led the Big Ten.
Next season, Chiles can lead the conference in positive categories, especially if he has more games like his contributions against Maryland and Iowa.
Chiles needs to take advantage of the Spartans' hosting of lesser-caliber teams in the first few games of the season. Western Michigan and Youngstown State are two teams on the schedule that Michigan State needs to not just beat but dominate, and Chiles must put up big numbers.
Those early games give Chiles an opportunity to boost his stats before facing another tough Big Ten schedule that features some of the best defenses in the country.
The Spartans’ offensive line was a position group that was riddled with injuries last season. Michigan State landed Montana State offensive tackle Connor Moore, an All-Big Sky lineman to protect Chiles’ blindside.
Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith made sure to acquire players at multiple position groups to help out his star quarterback.
At wide receiver, Michigan State brought in Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray, two difference makers on the outside that will divert the attention of opposing defenses from wide receiver Nick Marsh, who had a record-setting freshman season with the Spartans.
And with a much-improved supporting cast, Chiles should be in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference next season.
The Spartans haven't had a quarterback reach the 20-passing touchdown benchmark since former quarterback Payton Thorne threw 27 in 2021. Chiles should strive to end that drought, as he should produce at a high level with the improved roster around him.
The Spartans are hungry for a winning season and if Chiles has a breakout season, they will most likely be able to punch their ticket to a bowl game for the first time in four seasons.
If Chiles can fill his potential as a thrower, he can have a chance at the next level. A breakout season would catch the eye of NFL scouts, as the junior will be draft eligible in 2026.
