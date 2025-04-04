MSU's Outlook on Offense in Spring Ball Should Have Fans Encouraged
Getting adjusted is never an easy experience for any knew regime.
Jonathan Smith and a number of his assistants had to endure that last year when they arrived in East Lansing, taking the reins of a program that, quite frankly, was simply lost and in desperate need of a compass.
Offensively, the Spartans had a new quarterback under center in Aidan Chiles. They also had a new-look group up front and a key addition to the backfield in Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams.
It was a fresh start, and while starting from scratch can be promising, it's often hard to find immediate success.
The unit showed glimpses of high-quality potential, but as expected with something new, there was inconsistency.
Now, Michigan State's offense is in a much better position than it was a year ago. A better position.
"I was talking to [defensive coordinator] Joe Rossi about it, just so much further along on both sides of the ball," said Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.
"A lot of guys now know the offensive system and have been doing it for a year. And for the staff to have been together for that amount of time, as well. Just program wise, I think as well.
"And then, you bring in some talented new players that we have brought in from the portal, or some of the freshmen guys that we have brought in, some talent, some guys that have had production at the college level, kind of adding to that. Very optimistic. It has been fun teaching these new guys the system."
A couple days later, Smith, too, was asked about the progression of the offense during his meeting with the media. His thoughts were quite aligned with his offensive coordinator.
"I think we're ahead just because we do got a majority of guys going into Year 2," Smith said. "Some of the guys that we added came here in January and dove right into it, and again, yeah, they're getting more reps, but I think the competition at the receiver position is healthy and we've got some additions there that have shown they can help us.
"Offensive line, competition. We're healthier there, I think we're stronger there and we got more competition at the line."
It's safe to say there's reasons for fans to be hopeful about the direction the Spartans' offense is heading in.
