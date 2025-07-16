Does MSU Possess a First-Round Talent?
The Michigan State Spartans have not had a first-round draft pick since 2016 when offensive lineman Jack Conklin was selected No. 8 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Is there any chance that this year's roster possesses a first-round talent that could bring MSU back to the forefront of college football?
Spartan defensive tackle Malik McDowell (2017), star running back Kenneth Walker III (2022), and wide receiver Jayden Reed (2023) were the highest drafted players since Conklin went in the first round, and MSU is likely going to need a player of a similar caliber to be one of the Top 32 picks.
Looking at the Spartans' roster, multiple guys are ineligible to be drafted this year, including sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh, who must finish his junior season before being able to enter the draft.
Junior quarterback Aidan Chiles is eligible, but unless he has a Heisman-like season, there is almost zero chance that he is a first-round selection.
There are two offensive players that have a semi-strong chance to capture a first-round selection, starting with offensive lineman Kristian Phillips. The redshirt junior suffered a season-ending injury following the Spartans' Week 1 win over Florida A&M. He was a ton of untapped potential.
Phillips could follow in Conklin's steps, who is currently playing with the Browns. MSU has had its fair share of offensive linemen drafted high, and if the 6-4, 320-pound blocker impresses this season, Phillips could go first-round.
The other offensive guy that has a strong chance of going is senior tight end Jack Velling. The 2025 NFL Draft featured two tight ends drafted in the first round: Michigan's Colston Loveland (No. 10) and Penn State's Tyler Warren (No. 14).
Velling could certainly match the production that both of those guys had last season with their respective squads, as he is primed for a breakout year.
Questions could be raised regarding senior defensive back Malik Spencer, who was tabbed as the No. 45 draft prospect for the 2026 class by CBS Sports, but even if he were selected at that slot, it would not be first round. Spencer may have a sensational season and shoot up a lot of teams' draft boards.
