Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Chiles, QB Room Deep Dive
Michigan State football will only go as far as quarterback Aidan Chiles takes it.
Both he and the program, as a whole, are being held to a higher standard, and should he be as good as he's expected to be in his second year as a Spartan, he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. If he exceeds those expectations, he can be the best quarterback in the league.
Our Aidan Champion discusses Chiles and the rest of Michigan State's quarterback room on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State offensive coordinator discussed what's been emphasized with Chiles this offseason when he spoke to the media last month.
"We've really been on him as far as understanding defenses, being able to ID these defenses and understand where the weaknesses are and how to attack them," Lindgren said. "I think that helps -- as a quarterback going into your second year -- helps things slow down for you a little bit that way."
"Footwork" was a focal point as well.
"I think last year, he was a little bit off at times," Lindgren said. "And that really affected some of the accuracy and the timing of things."
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith discussed what's different from where Chiles was compared to last spring.
"Let's start physically," Smith said. "Heavier, stronger, faster. Second year going through the install of this scheme, the experience that he [Chiles] had, I think there's growth and maturity that's come there. I think the addition of Jon Boyer has helped his game in some details and really drilling down on some of his technique.
"I think he's getting pushed -- Alessio [Milivojevic] has had a really nice spring, made a lot of good throws, and he's taking a step in his game. Those ways, I think he's different."
Milivojevic will likely be Chiles' backup. The returning QB1 is quite high on him.
"I think Alessio has grown a lot since last year," Chiles said. "I really love Alessio. God forbid anything happen to me, but if Alessio takes the reigns, I think he could do it. I believe in Alessio 100 percent.
"Alessio's a great quarterback and I always tell him, I feel like you could be the best quarterback to come out of here, because he's that good."
