Spartans Aim to Usher in New Era of Rivalry with Wolverines
Coach Jonathan Smith was hired to help turn Michigan State’s football program around. While it appears he already has the Spartans headed in the right direction, an upset win over Iowa and an upcoming matchup against Michigan allow Smith to legitimize Michigan State’s progress.
Aside from what the game would mean to the Spartans’ season overall, Smith says he is excited to prepare for and face the Wolverines this weekend. He noted that Michigan has some similarities and differences from what they did last season. After losing four of the previous six games against Michigan, Smith hopes to flip the Spartans’ luck in the rivalry.
“I know it's new for me, and I'm excited to be part of it on that end,” Smith said. “Looking at it, they've got some similarities. Schemes from the last year or two, but each year is new. They've got some new stuff, and obviously, we're pretty new on that side, too.”
Smith already has as much information as possible on the rivalry. With numerous new players added to Michigan State’s roster this offseason, he wants his team to be fully aware of the history of one of the best rivalries in college football.
“I gathered a ton of information,” Smith said. “I've read through a lot there, and I highlighted some things. Really, focused a lot around the Paul Bunyan Trophy and kind of what that means. This game is different. We're playing for this trophy game. A little bit of the history myself, kind of on that end. That's where it started with the education with the guys.”
Although it is Smith’s first time coaching in this rivalry game, he does have multiple former Michigan State players on his coaching staff who understand the rivalry's intricacies. Michigan State receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin both played at Michigan State before going into coaching. Smith plans to lean on both of them this week and this weekend.
“They understand and lived this rivalry and what it means,” Smith said. “Those guys, not just for myself, for this team, leaning on those guys and bringing perspective to the group. Joe [Rossi] knows this league, been in rivalry games, this entire staff has been in rivalry games, and so, I think on Rossi's end, it's been huge to understand the landscape of Big Ten football. He's been a huge asset that way.”
