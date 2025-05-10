Transfer DB, Brother of MSU 2025 Signee Commits to Spartans
Michigan State landed another commitment from the transfer portal on Friday as former Merrimack College defensive back Elisha West announced on social media that he has committed to the program. He will be a preferred walk-on.
West spent just one year with Merrimack and will have four seasons of eligibility.
West is the brother of Michigan State 2025 signee Aydan West, one of the headliners of the Spartans' incoming class. The Gaithersburg, Maryland native was ranked the No. 23 class of 2025 recruit from Maryland and No. 66 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Aydan was already with the Spartans for spring camp and made a strong first impression.
"I like Aydan a lot," said Spartan defensive back Malik Spencer. "As a young dude, I feel like he's mature. He's most definitely ready to come in, most definitely help out, for sure."
Aydan did end up suffering an undisclosed injury in camp and was the only Spartan Jonathan Smith noted when asked about new roster injuries following Michigan State's second-to-last spring practice last month.
"Aydan West I can see being limited early in [fall] camp," Smith said. "He was having a nice spring but needed to get something just tightened up and fixed. I might have him limited. Nothing major that we're saying, 'OK, this guy will be out for multiple games' or anything.
"Of course, we'll find out too when all these guys do the exit evals and physical. He might be the only one, that at the start of August, might be limited."
Elisha's commitment marks the Spartans' second preferred walk-on transfer commitment this spring. The first was that of Jack Lamancusa, a former Hope College edge rusher.
Michigan State has added significant depth to its secondary this spring, adding safety Tracy Revels, cornerback Anthony Pinnace III and safety Dontavius Nash. It was a room that the Spartans needed to address, and they have admirably done so.
While Elisha probably won't be seeing the field next season, perhaps there comes a day down the road where he and Aydan are paired together in the secondary.
The two brothers were teammates before at Quince Orchard High School in Maryland
