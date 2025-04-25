Michigan State Lands Another Transfer EDGE
A day after earning its first transfer commitment of the spring, Michigan State football has landed yet another transfer edge rusher.
On Thursday, former Hope College edge rusher Jack Lamancusa announced on social media that he has committed to the Spartans. He will be a walk-on.
Lamancusa comes off a stellar freshman campaign with the Sailors, having posted 43 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 4.0 sacks and three pass breakups in 12 games. He would be named a first-team All-MIAA honoree.
The transfer visited Michigan State on Thursday and had also visited earlier in spring camp.
While Lamancusa will merely be a walk-on, his presence brings depth to a room that needed it. The Spartans had lost Anthony Jones Jr. and James Schott, two experienced edge rushers, to the portal this spring. They also lost defensive end Ken Talley to the portal this winter.
Michigan State added two edge rushers in Anelu Lafaele and David Santiago this winter. Lafaele came from Wisconsin but didn't play last season. He was, however, one of the top class of 2024 prospects from Hawaii and was rated a four-star by 247Sports.
Santiago came from Air Force, where he saw action in 10 games last season, logging 38 tackles, 5.0 for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He redshirted the year before.
On Wednesday, Michigan State landed its first commitment from the spring window of the transfer portal, that of former Texas Tech edge rusher Isaac Smith. The transfer recorded 31 tackles, four for losses and 2.5 sacks in 12 games for the Red Raiders last season.
Just like that, Michigan State has added two bodies to the rush end room this week, one of which could potentially start (Smith).
The Spartans struggled at reaching the quarterback last season, a flaw they were very much aware of this spring and have been placing an emphasis on.
By making the adjustments through coaching and adding key pieces to the exterior of the defensive line, Michigan State has an opportunity to make an improvement in that area.
The spring window of the transfer portal will close on Friday.
