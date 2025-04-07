Updates on MSU's Incoming Freshmen in Spring Practice
Michigan State football brought in a solid freshmen class this offseason as the program looks to build a reputation on the recruiting trail under the Jonathan Smith regime.
Some of the 2025 signees have already been participating in spring ball, allowing them to get a head start on the playbook and live competition against their new peers.
One of the names that came up last week was that of freshman defensive back Aydan West, a three-star from Gaithersburg, Maryland.
"I like Aydan a lot," said veteran defensive back Malik Spencer. "As a young dude, I feel like he's mature. He's most definitely ready to come in, most definitely help out, for sure."
Offensively, the Spartans have a couple of talented freshmen in the receiving room: three-stars Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin.
Rising sophomore Nick Marsh, of course, was in their shoes at this point last year. As far as things go with Collier, he's been showing him the ropes, leaning on his own experience from last year, which obviously worked out for him.
"Just making sure that he [Collier] gets in that playbook, just making sure that he's comfortable and making sure he gets everything that he needs," Marsh said. "Just telling him things that I did my freshman year and what helped me out; just giving him the same tips."
Veteran wideout Alante Brown had some strong praise for Chaplin, who hails from Red Oak, Texas, where he was also a track star at Red Oak High School.
"He [Taplin] can run," Brown said with a grin. "He can run, he's a long guy that can run who's got good hands. And he's a young guy; he's just going to have some of that young guy mentalities and some of that young guy technique.
"And Coach Hawk [Courtney Hawkins] has done a good job in regards of getting him ready and sharpening his new tools that might have worked in high school that might not work in college. So, he's definitely been opening some eyes in regards of his speed and what he can bring to the game already."
Michigan State signed just one quarterback from the class of '25: Leo Hannan, a three-star from Anaheim, California.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren briefly mentioned the freshman last week.
"Leo is still young and still learning it that way, and he's had some good reps when he's gotten in there," Lindgren.
More freshmen, of course, will be joining when training camp rolls around, but so far through spring practice, those mentioned above have been ones to keep an eye out for.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.