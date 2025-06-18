Top Five Players MSU Football Will Face This Season
On paper, Michigan State football's 2025 schedule isn't as tough as last year's, but the Big Ten is still expected to be a gauntlet, and no game is a write-off.
The Spartans will still be facing some of the best players the conference has to offer, though it will be beneficial that they don't have to see Ohio State or Oregon, which each contain some of the best players in the country, including Buckeye sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who might just be the best player in the nation.
We broke down the top five toughest players Michigan State will go up against this season. With Ohio State and Oregon out of the picture, the Spartans' toughest opponent will easily be Penn State, and really, there could have been at least three Nittany Lions on this list. But for the sake of parity, we tried to mix it up.
5. CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
Ponds is one of the best cornerbacks in the nation and enters his second season with the Hoosiers.
The junior was vital to Indiana's run to the College Football Playoff last season, posting 57 tackles, five for loss, nine passes defensed and three picks, including a pick-six, in 13 games, 12 of which he started.
Ponds was named a first-team All-Big Ten honoree.
4. QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Altmyer is one of the few returning starting quarterbacks in the Big Ten. He threw for 2,717 yards and an impressive 22 touchdowns last season, his second with the Fighting Illini.
He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention and will enter this season as one of the top quarterbacks in the conference.
3. RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Singleton is one of the best running backs in the country -- probably the closest there is to the nation's best, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.
The senior rushed for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, while adding 375 yards and five touchdowns on 41 catches.
He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
2. OLB Gabe Jacas, Illinois
Jacas is on his way to being recognized as one of the best defenders in all of college football.
The senior comes off a breakout season with the Illini, having accrued 74 tackles, 13 for loss, 8.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while starting in all 13 games.
Jacas was named a third-team All-Big Ten honoree.
1. QB Drew Allar, Penn State
Allar is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and is expected to have a big-time senior season.
Fresh off leading the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff, the All-Big Ten honorable mention will have a stellar wide receiver room around him, along with the receiving threat that is Singleton.
The veteran quarterback threw for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, while adding 302 yards and six touchdowns on his feet.