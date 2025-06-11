Spartans' Chiles Given Surprising Ranking Amongst Big Ten QBs
Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles is looking to have a productive second season in East Lansing, and he is going to be one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten. A recent report thinks otherwise, as Chiles was given a surprisingly low ranking amongst Big Ten quarterbacks.
Michigan Wolverines On SI's Trent Knoop released a ranking of every projected starting quarterback across the Big Ten. Out of 18 starting quarterbacks across the conference, Knoop ranked Chiles as the No. 11 quarterback.
After what transpired last season, it is somewhat understandable to categorize him in the lower half of the conference quarterbacks. Chiles was a turnover machine at times during the season, throwing 11 interceptions and coughing up three lost fumbles during rushes.
It was his first season as a starting quarterback, so some slack can be allowed. However, Knoop and many Spartans know that his turnover numbers must be minimized while his production heavily increases.
"Aidan Chiles has all the talent to be a good Big Ten QB, but his decision-making is questionable at best," Knoop wrote. "The former Oregon State QB tied Dylan Raiola and Ethan Garbers, leading the Big Ten with 11 interceptions. Chiles threw passes where he shouldn't and got careless. That MUST improve in 2025 for MSU to get into contention."
Looking at the quarterbacks around the conference this year, it is nowhere near as star-studded as the past several seasons. Besides Penn State's Drew Allar, there is not a ton of impressive talent from last season, and Chiles was ranked severely low in comparison to the others.
Knoop gave Oregon's assumed starter, Dante Moore, the No. 2 overall ranking for conference quarterbacks, right behind Allar. Moore barely played at all last year as he sat behind current Cleveland Brown, Dillon Gabriel. He also struggled heavily in his freshman year at UCLA.
Michigan's true freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, was tabbed No. 8 out of 18 quarterbacks. An unproven player that did not have a great showing at the Wolverines' spring game, somehow is projected to be better than Chiles, who already had a year under his belt with great experience.
This should be a great chip on his shoulder, heading into Week 1. If the turnover numbers drop significantly, Chiles' receiver room and offensive line will be too good for him to fail. He is ready to lead the Spartans to a surprise year with some big-time wins.
