Former Spartan WR Makes '2025 NFL All-Breakout Team'
A former Michigan State star is being recognized as a player who could take a big-time leap for a Super Bowl contender.
Keon Coleman, while most known by non-Spartan fans for his lone season at Florida State, spent the majority of his career at Michigan State, and regardless of how fans felt about his departure, he represents the Green and White with every success he achieves at the next level.
Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Coleman would go on to have an impressive rookie season, finishing second in receiving on a team that was a win away from advancing to the Super Bowl. He recorded 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions while playing in 13 games.
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks named Coleman to his "All-Breakout Team" for the 2025 season, a high honor for just a second-year player on a team that has the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, and was on the verge of making the Super Bowl last season.
"Josh Allen’s handpicked WR1 looks poised to make a major leap in his second season," Brooks wrote. "Coleman’s superior size (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) and superb ball skills should help him take advantage of favorable matchups in the red zone.
"The sophomore should also see his numbers explode with Allen throwing the ball his way to exploit the coverage tilted in Khalil Shakir’s direction following Shakir's own breakout campaign in 2024. As opponents attempt to neutralize the reigning MVP and the NFL’s most potent offense with various coverages designed to eliminate the deep ball, Coleman could shine as the cheat code on the perimeter."
Coleman played two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Florida State. He was part of the Spartans' 11-win 2021 season that included a victory in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and would lead the team in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns the following season.
Coleman also played basketball for the 2021-22 season.
The former Spartan wideout would gain national attention as the top wideout on a Florida State team that went 13-1 and won the ACC title.
