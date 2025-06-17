Former MSU WR Coleman Self-Criticizes Own Rookie Season
Keon Coleman is one of the several former Michigan State Spartans who had transferred out and made a name for themselves elsewhere.
After shining for Florida State in his final collegiate season, he went on to be taken by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Coleman had a decent first season in the NFL, especially by rookie standards. And he still finished second on the team in receiving yards with 556.
Even so, that wasn't enough for the second-year wideout.
"You want to know exactly what I see?" Coleman said at the Bills' mandatory minicamp last week when asked about evaluating his film from last year. "When that s--- trash, you got to be better, simple as that."
"You got to be more efficient here, you got to get out of this break, you got to stack your DB, you got to give Josh more room to throw the ball, you got to catch that, you got to make that block, you got to get that extra effort on the touchdown block so if Jimbo (James Cook) breaks it, he's up the sideline.
"Just different things like that. Calling out everything that you're doing wrong to make it right."
For Coleman, there's no room for grace on a "trash" play.
"You just call a spade a spade," Coleman said. "It ain't no, like, 'Aw, that was trash. Well, I did do this right.' No, it's either plus or minus. And that's just how you go about it."
Coleman will be key to Buffalo's success next season as it looks to make it back to the AFC Championship and this time, get over the hump and advance to the Super Bowl.
The former Spartan receiver played two seasons at Michigan State, lettering in both. He was the Spartans' No. 1 receiver in his final season with the program (2022), leading the team in receiving (798), catches (58) and touchdown receptions (seven).
Coleman then gained national attention with the Seminoles. He earned first-team All-SEC honors as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and returner.
