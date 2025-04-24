Michigan State's Transfer WRs Share a Bond as Newcomers
When you're new to a program, it helps to have others around you who are in the same shoes.
That has been the case for Michigan State's wide receiver room, which added several new transfers this winter, making it one of the team's most promising groups going into next season.
Chrishon McCray, Omari Kelly, Rodney Bullard Jr. and Evan Boyd are all new to the program and all deprated their previous programs by way of the winter window of the transfer portal.
This spring, they all took the field together in spring camp, getting acquainted with one another as fellow newcomers and teammates.
"That definitely helps for me," Bullard said. "All of us, -- me, Chrishon, Omari, Evan, everyone -- we lean on each other [to] be able to help each other, learn the playbook and just get accustomed to everything that's here."
Bullard, who transferred over from Valdosta State, and the rest of the transfer wideouts will be tasked with turning things around for this Michigan State offense, which was streaky in the pass game in Year 1 under coach Jonathan Smith.
"We all feel like we can bring something great to the team, and we're all bought in, and we all are looking forward to what the new explosion of our offense can look like," Bullard said.
The feeling of a commonality among fellow transfers was mutual for Boyd, who came from Central Michigan.
"It's kind of like you're all in it together. We're just learning and taking it all in."
McCray, a two-time All-MAC honoree from Kent State, said the relationships among the transfers started forming even before they got to their new home.
"People you come in with, you're already talking to before you get here and building that connection and bond," McCray said. "And also, people that's already here are reaching out to you, making it an easier transition, welcoming you in."
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles will have plenty of weapons to throw to next season, which should help not only his growth but the offense's development as it looks to turn the corner in Year 2 of this current regime.
