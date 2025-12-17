5 Michigan State Players Who Could See Larger Roles Next Year

December and January will be a period of rapid change for Michigan State. Players currently on the team are deciding whether to transfer, and the Spartans are bound to acquire many new pieces from the portal themselves.

These players who are still around did not have the largest roles this past fall. MSU's and Pat Fitzgerald's transfer portal class will be key for its hopes of a successful season in 2026, but those who stick around remain important.

RB Jace Clarizio

Michigan State's Jace Clarizio, center, listens to coaches after a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

East Lansing native Jace Clarizio did not play at all during his true freshman season due to a calf injury. Before he got hurt, though, the previous staff had been hinting at his potential and suggesting that he might be somebody who would earn some touches.

What helps Clarizio is that Michigan State's top two running backs are departing the program. Leading rusher Makhi Frazier is planning on entering the transfer portal, and second-leading rusher Elijah Tau-Tolliver has exhausted his eligibility. MSU's top returning running back is Brandon Tullis , who had 301 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Clarizio was also one of the Spartans' best gets in the 2025 class. He was considered to be on the higher end of three-star recruits, and Alabama briefly flipped him before MSU got him back on signing day.

WR Chrishon McCray

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) scores a touchdown against the against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Wide receiver might be a position of need for MSU in the portal, but Chrishon McCray could see some more involvement next year. He didn't seem to necessarily get targeted more when the Spartans turned to Alessio Milivojevic at quarterback, but his best game came during the penultimate contest of the year against Iowa --- six catches, 75 yards, two touchdowns --- with Milivojevic tossing the ball.

Michigan State will also be down its two top receivers from this season, just like with the running backs. Top pass catcher Nick Marsh is planning to enter the portal, and WR2 Omari Kelly is also out of eligibility. What could be interesting is if McCray moves from the slot, where he predominantly was this year, to out wide, where he normally played when he played at Kent State.

LB Aisea Moa

Michigan State's Aisea Moa, left, tackles Boston College's urbo Richard during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former BYU transfer Aisea Moa is another name to watch for the '26 season. He was in a backup role this fall, but that has the chance to change. Michigan State is losing Wayne Matthews III (eligibility) and Darius Snow (portal), who are two players who were higher on the depth chart than Moa. Some other linebackers around his spot on the chart, Marcellius Pulliam and Semaj Bridgeman , have also said that they're entering the portal.

The most action MSU saw from Moa was during the USC game last year, when he was thrust into becoming the team's MIKE linebacker after Jordan Hall had been thrown out for targeting and Matthews suffered an injury. Moa did well across 43 defensive snaps, receiving a 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the best grade anyone on the defense received that week.

EDGE David Santiago

Michigan State's David Santiago, left, tackles Boston College's Turbo Richard during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Improving the pass rush needs to be a point of emphasis for the Spartans this offseason, and the development of David Santiago could be a part of that. Santiago transferred to MSU from Air Force last winter and will be a redshirt junior in 2026.

Though Santiago did not start this year, he appeared in all 12 games and made 1.5 sacks. His motor and effort stand out when he's between the white lines. With pass rushers Isaac Smith , Quindarius Dunnigan , and Cam Williams exiting the program, Santiago might be in line for some more snaps.

C Cooper Terpstra

Michigan State's Tommy Schuster, right, celebrates his touchdown with Cooper Terpstra during the fourth quarter in the game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Difficult decisions are going to be made about the future of Michigan State's offensive line, which struggled a lot in 2025, but also had to deal with a lot of injuries. Starting center Matt Gulbin missed the season finale against Maryland due to injury, which gave backup Cooper Terpstra a one-game audition. Terpstra did quite well and was the Spartans' highest-graded offensive lineman during the win over the Terrapins.

Adding to the intrigue is that Gulbin has exhausted his eligibility. That leaves a giant vacuum in the middle of MSU's offensive line. Michigan State could try and get another center from the transfer portal, as it did with Gulbin (previously at Wake Forest), but Terpstra's performance merits some consideration.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

